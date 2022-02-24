JONESBORO — Ice as thick as 1.75 inches on power lines put thousands of electric consumers in the dark following Wednesday and Thursday’s freezing rain and sleet.
Of course, road conditions were bad, too.
Jonesboro police reported 28 accidents, including vehicles in ditches.
One accident occurred at about 2:28 p.m. Wednesday in the 2800 block of Forest Home Road and listed two people injured, according police. That accident involved a Dodge Ram 1500 and an unknown vehicle, according to the report. The victims’ injured weren’t disclosed.
In rural Craighead County, “We’ve had a couple of vehicles in ditches, but not too many accidents,” said Justin Rolland, chief deputy at the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office. “Highway 18 was icy in spots when I came in (Thursday) morning.”
“Maybe people were heeding the warning of not getting out unless you have to,” Rolland said.
He said Arkansas 139 and 135 were still iced over Thursday morning, and he expected with the forecast of freezing rain for Thursday afternoon that more problems could arise.
The hardest hit areas appeared to be St. Francis and Crittenden counties. However, about 1,200 members of Craighead Electric lost power at the peak of the storm Wednesday night, Marti Hook, communications coordinator said. By 2 p.m. Thursday, that number was reduced to 577, she said.
“Our transmission and wholesale power provider, Arkansas Electric Cooperative Corporation, has crews working to remove ice from switches at a switching/substation in the southern portion of our service territory,” Hook said. “This will assist in restoring power to nearly 545 members that are currently without service. Additionally, Craighead Electric crews are working in Craighead, Poinsett and Greene counties to replace broken poles and restore power to members that have been impacted by the current round of winter weather.”
Hook reminded members to report any damage on the co-op’s mobile app, SmartHub, or by calling 888-771-7772.
City Water and Light spokesman Slade Mitchell said there were no outages in Jonesboro.
Entergy Arkansas crews and contractors were working to restore power to more than 27,000 customers across the state. The number of outages will fluctuate and likely increase as the storm continues to bring additional precipitation, the company said in a news release.
About 1,600 were working on Entergy’s outages, and additional 500 people have been requested outside the state to help restoration efforts, including transmission and distribution line workers, damage assessors, management, and vegetation crews.
By midday Thursday, more than 200 Entergy customers in Bono and more than 500 customers south-southwest of Jonesboro were without electricity, according to the utility’s outage map.
More than 1,000 Entergy customers in Mississippi County, primarily in the Wilson area, were also without service. Marked Tree and Lepanto also had a number of outages.
Entergy said initial scouting reports indicate numerous poles and power lines are down or broken across the state. Customers are advised to keep their distance, as downed lines could still be energized and deadly.
Continuing freezing rain and wind can hamper efforts, along with wet and icy roads that can make travel hazardous for crews. Despite the conditions, scouting and assessment teams continue working to assess damages, and distribution and transmission crews are making repairs and restoring power where possible, with additional teams en route to the most impacted areas. Teams will continue to work throughout the day to remove debris where necessary and initiate the safe restoration of power.
One-half inch of ice can add 500 pounds of weight on power lines, as well as tree limbs which could then fall onto power lines and people. Entergy advises it’s safest to avoid the area near ice-laden power lines and tree limbs. Anyone who sees downed or low-hanging lines should stay away and call their utility. At Entergy, the number is 1-800-9OUTAGE.
Sun Staff Writer Joe Schratz contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.