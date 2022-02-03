JONESBORO — A higher concentration of ice and high winds combined to bring additional misery for Poinsett County residents, as thousands of electric customers shivered without power.
About 5,000 Entergy customers in the Harrisburg and Trumann areas were without service.
Almost 3,000 Poinsett County members of Craighead Electric were in the cold and dark, said Marti Lynn Hook, communications coordinators.
“Poinsett County received more ice than other areas of our service territory,” Hook said Thursday. “Transmission lines are galloping due to high winds, which leads to blinks and arc flashes.”
Brandi Hinkle, communications coordinator for Entergy Arkansas, said galloping lines were also the reason for that utility’s troubles in Poinsett.
“Galloping occurs when rain, freezing to the power line, coupled with steady wind, creates an air foil – basically the same shape as an airplane wing,” Hinkle explained. “Wind blows across the line and creates lift. With the right conditions, this will cause the lines to gallop. Minor galloping generally has no negative effect. Moderate galloping can cause adjacent lines to contact one another and cause an outage. If severe enough, the galloping can cause serious structural damage.”
Hinkle said Entergy crews were scouting the area to determine whether there was structural damage.
Hook said the transmission lines feeding Craighead Electric’s substations have been de-energized, causing the many outages in the southern portion of the co-op’s service territory.
Neither utility could predict when service would be restored.
Ventrell Thompson, acting vice president of Entergy Arkansas Customer Service, said freezing rain and ice is particularly harmful to electrical lines and tree limbs, with various effects based on the amount that accumulates.
One-eighth inch of freezing rain coating tree limbs and lines can begin to cause outages by breaking limbs hanging over power lines.
At one-quarter inch of freezing rain accumulation, the problem becomes worse. Younger evergreen trees will start to become heavy and lean into the distribution lines, causing more outages.
One-half inch accumulation of ice can add 500 pounds to power lines or tree limbs, which can snap and fall onto people and property..
Thompson said customers without power should turn off major appliances, but leave on a lamp or other light to indicate when power is restored. This will prevent power surges, which can cause electrical damage.
Then, gradually turn other appliances on to spread out the increase in power usage over a longer time.
Jonesboro’s City Water and Light reported no power outages Wednesday night or Thursday, spokesman Slade Mitchell said.
