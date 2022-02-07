JONESBORO — The iconic “elbow tree” recently came down in Craighead Forest Park.
According to a post on Facebook, “The famous ‘Elbow Tree’ at Craighead Forest Park is actually a Native American Indian ‘Trail Tree’ and is registered with the Trail Tree Database as ID No. TTP-2914.”
It continued, “The unusual bent trees determined to be Native American trail markers are abundant in the Southern Appalachians as well as across the nation. You can learn more about the Trail Trees and their history at mountainstewards.org.”
The tree, which was located next to the loop drive in the park, was a popular attraction.
People delighted in having their photographs taken either next to it or on it.
In an article by Doug Williams for Outdoor Revival he wrote, “Many people today do not know how to navigate without a GPS. Some younger generations do not even know how to use a paper map.
“However, in ancient times, before either of these things existed, people still needed to navigate. In the United States, Native Americans came up with a novel solution: shaping nature for their own means into trail marker trees.”
However, Dr. Travis Marsico, an Arkansas State University professor who teaches dendrology, which is the study of trees, shrubs and woody vines, said he believes most “elbow trees” were formed by nature and not by Native Americans.
While not discounting the possibility of some being formed by Native Americans, Marsico said the one in Craighead Forest Park, a white oak, was too young to have been manipulated by Native Americans, who haven’t lived in the region for about 200 years.
He said the “U” in the tree was most likely caused by another tree falling onto it. That would cause a different part of the tree to grow upward toward sunlight.
“I’ve spent a lot of time in forests. I’ve thought about doing a coffee table book titled ‘Freak Trees,” Marsico said, laughing.
However, many believe the Native American angle to the trees.
“To mark trails, river crossings, or important sites such as Pikes Peak in Colorado, Native Americans would bend young trees into shapes that were not found in nature, such as right angles. Once moulded, saplings would retain these unusual shapes throughout their lives,” the Outdoor Revival article said.
As for being iconic, Les Woodward posted on Facebook, “Craighead Forrest Park needs to make the ‘Elbow Tree’ Bronze Monument!”
