JONESBORO — The steering committing helping plan construction of an indoor sports complex wrapped up a series of public meetings on Tuesday, as stakeholders for several sports emphasized what they want to see in the development.
Kevin Hodges, the committee’s chairman, said many of the suggestions came from parents who take their children to venues across the region, particularly those who participate in aquatic sports.
“They’re very passionate about really wanting to have a place where they can host some nice meets, regional type meets,” Hodges said Tuesday following the third session in three days. “There’s a few of them in that group that want to look at national type meets, so somewhere we have to strike a balance of how we can accommodate the most people’s desires.
In some cases, advocates pointed out things they don’t want to see in Jonesboro, pointing to examples at other facilities in the region, Hodges said.
He said parents also expressed a desire to have some space dedicated to leisure activities for smaller children, away from the competitive area of the complex.
The Jonesboro Advertising and Promotion Commission will own the facility on Race Street, which is expected to include an aquatic center, multiple courts for basketball, volleyball, pickleball or badminton courts or exhibition events. The complex would also include space for concessions and a kitchen and an indoor artificial turf surface for soccer and other activities.
Construction of the sports complex on 36 acres is being funded by revenue from a 2 percent tax on prepared foods, which went into effect on Jan. 2, 2022.
The details of some of the features will be narrowed down, beginning with a second series of meetings on June 26-27.
For example, what type of surface should be on the competition floors?
“So there will be some debate of whether or not that’s maple wood flooring versus the different type of (artificial) flooring now that basketball and volleyball seem to be agreeable to use,” Hodges explained. “So that’s going to be a tough call, probably for the committee to deal with.”
John Wack, CEO of Eastern Sports Management, a consulting firm that conducted a feasibility study for the project, said some facilities have opted for a combination of floor surfaces to reduce costs.
Representatives of the Crafton Tull engineering and architectural firm and Nabholz Corporation, the company selected to manage construction, will be on hand and participate in the meetings, Hodges said.
Engineers indicated the artificial turf field could provide space for two soccer fields side by side, with options for other sports to use as indoor practice alternatives on rainy days.
“This facility can really be a flexible community facility with a lot of amenities,” Hodges said, adding that flexibility seems to be the desire of the people who participated in this week’s meetings.
