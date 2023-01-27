JONESBORO — Two current and two former IHOP employees are suspected of forging credit cards to leave padded tipping charges, according to a Jonesboro police report.
Sheri Ann Stovall, general manager at IHOP, told officer Mark Echols on Tuesday that suspect No. 1, a 43-year-old-woman, and suspect 2, a 50-year-old woman, had been fired from the restaurant. Suspect 3 wasn’t identified and suspect 4 is a 42-year-old woman.
Stovall produced transaction receipts made on Dec. 23-26 with excessive tips totaling $1,871.67 as well as video showing the employees conduct the transactions.
“Stovall also advised that she believes Suspect #3 and Suspect #4 were in on the fraud as she saw them with an unusually large stack of credit cards while eating at the restaurant. Suspect #3 and Suspect #4 paid with one of the cards and left a large amount for a tip and signed the ticket. Complainant (Stovall, Sheri Ann) advised that she believes the money was split by the suspects after work hours away from the restaurant … Stovall advised that she suspected criminal activity was happening after she received multiple charge backs and decided to check some of Suspect #1 tickets. Stovall found multiple tickets with tips in excess of $200,” Echols wrote in his report.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
Police arrested a 42-year-old Jonesboro woman Tuesday night at her residence in the 1400 block of Oakhurst Street following a domestic disturbance. The woman faces charges of felony tampering with evidence and possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor failure to appear.
A 56-year-old Jonesboro man told police Tuesday morning that someone cashed a forged check earlier this month in the 6000 block of South Caraway Road. The check was for $80.
A worker at Walnut Street Church, 1910 Scenic Road, reported Wednesday morning that someone in a Chevrolet Avalanche did several circle eights in the lawn of the church and did other damage. The total amount of damage is listed at $5,000.
A 21-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Tuesday morning that someone entered her vehicle in front of her residence in the 2200 block of Glenwood Drive and stole items. Taken were a laptop valued at $500 and an Arkansas ID card.
