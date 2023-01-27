JONESBORO — Two current and two former IHOP employees are suspected of forging credit cards to leave padded tipping charges, according to a Jonesboro police report.

Sheri Ann Stovall, general manager at IHOP, told officer Mark Echols on Tuesday that suspect No. 1, a 43-year-old-woman, and suspect 2, a 50-year-old woman, had been fired from the restaurant. Suspect 3 wasn’t identified and suspect 4 is a 42-year-old woman.