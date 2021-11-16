JONESBORO — With completion of one project, more work continues on Interstate 555 though Jonesboro.
An improved interchange at Red Wolf Boulevard (U.S. 49) opened Tuesday.
This project also included drainage improvements and traffic signal updates. Koss Construction Company of Topeka, Ks., completed the $3,121,309.47 contract.
Meanwhile work continues on reconstruction of travel lanes and will culminate with extending the interstate designation all the way to the Dan Avenue (Arkansas 91) interchange.
Technically, the divided highway north of Southwest Drive is still designated as U.S. 63.
White River Materials of Batesville was awarded a $38.1 million contract in September to rehab the road surface and bring that stretch of road up to intestate standards.
The ongoing projects are the first major rehabilitation of the roughly five-mile stretch of divided highway through Jonesboro since it was constructed in the early 1970s.
Other interchange improvements are planned for Southwest Drive and Parker Road.
Dave Parker spokesman for the Arkansas Department of Transportation, said southbound traffic south of Southwest Drive was switched back to the newly constructed southbound lanes last Friday.
“There is still lots of work to be completed – removing the temporary median ramps, removal of precast concrete wall,” Parker said, adding that wire rope safety fencing will have to be installed along the route. Then there’s permanent striping.
Construction to rehab the interstate began last year.
Another major project connected to Interstate 555 was also scheduled to begin in 2021, but had to be postponed as ArDOT officials continue to acquire right of way.
The northern extension of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive (formerly Commerce Drive) to U.S. 49 (East Johnson Avenue) at Clinton School Road, was initially planned for this fall. Now, it’s expected to go to contract in mid-2022, said Brad Smithee, ArDOT district engineer.
The department’s legal team has filed several condemnation lawsuits of late to gain right of way through eminent domain, court records show.
