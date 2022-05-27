Guardrail improvements, asphalt leveling and ultrathin paving are underway in various sections of Highway 63 from Hoxie to Ravenden in Lawrence and Randolph counties.
Intermittent lane closures are expected throughout the duration of the project, which is estimated to be completed in late-July, weather permitting.
ARDOT reminds drivers to slow down and minimize distractions when moving through a work zone. Using a phone in a work zone is unlawful and can result in citations and doubled fines.
