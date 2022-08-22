JONESBORO — Numbers for the Jonesboro Police Department dipped in July compared with July 2021, according to a monthly report by JPD.
JPD dispatches numbered 5,631 for July, compared with 5,794 for last year. Incident reports declined by 19 to 1,099. The number of warrants served increased to 419, with 387 served in July 2021.
Cases assigned to the Criminal Investigation Division rose by six to 189. Cases closed dropped to 141, compared with 164 in 2021. Crime scenes processed declined to 10, compared with 16 last July. Evidence items processed rose three to 21 and sex offender registration contacts made were up five to 33.
Felony crimes against persons dipped by two to 45, while crimes against property jumped by 36 to 478. Crimes of proactive policing dropped 16 to 321 and other crimes rose four to 468.
For internet crimes against children, new cases dipped by one to 10. Digital evidence exams increased by eight to 25 and search warrants served rose by two to 14.
The department’s Street Crimes Unit showed a sharp decrease compared with July 2021. Total value of drugs seized dropped from $675,926 to $3,350, according to the reports. The value of assets seized decreased from $7,018 in July 2021 to $3,810.
The SCU recorded seven felony and misdemeanor arrests each. The 2021 numbers were 40 felony arrests and 24 misdemeanor arrests.
The Drug Task Force showed 75 cases opened and 63 closed as well as 218 arrests. In 2021, the DTF recorded 73 open cases and 73 closed and 163 arrests.
Total arrests were 559. That compares with 555 arrests for July 2021.
In court services, the number of active probationers remained the same at 841. Eighty-six probationers were added in July compared with 174 in 2021. This July 95 probationers completed the program compared with 45 in 2021. Revocations of probation were 57 in July compared with 22 in 2021. The total amount of fees collected was $26,450. In 2021, $26,218 was collected.
For traffic, there were 234 accidents compared with 298 in 2021. Private property accidents increased by five to 53. Fatal accidents were the same at two. Traffic stops dropped by 41 to 1,539. Driving while intoxicated decreased by 12 to 14 this July.
Fleet maintenance costs rose sharply with unplanned repair costs jumping to $9,366 compared with $1,337 for 2021. Routine and preventative maintenance rose $53 to $3,969.
In July, Internal Affairs opened four cases and closed four, with two cases sustained at two not sustained. In July 2021 there were nine cases opened and 10 closed with six sustained, one not sustained, two exonerated and one unfounded.
At Animal Control, complaints jumped by more than 400 to 2,064. Bite reports rose by one to six. Citations issued rose by 43 to 73.
For public information, the department’s Facebook page had a big drop in visits to 1,117,463 compared with 1,559,931 for 2021. Website visits were up to 12,285 from 9,570 a year ago.
