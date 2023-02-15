JONESBORO — Laroy Starks, 21, was sentenced Tuesday to at least 15 years of prison without parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, committing a terroristic act and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.
Starks also received a suspended imposition of additional prison time for 25 years, which means he will be under supervision for that period.
The 2nd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney’s Office offered a plea deal to Starks in the Sept. 21, 2021, shooting death of Roderick Hale Jr., 18, of Osceola, at a service station on South Caraway Road, according to a court document.
Starks, then 19 years old, was originally charged with one count of first-degree murder, one count of aggravated robbery, one count of committing a terroristic act, three counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a felon and one count of theft.
Starks was arrested by Jonesboro police officers, along with the United States Marshals Service East Arkansas Fugitive Task Force and the Arkansas State Police, in the shooting of Hale.
Hale was accused in the Aug. 10, 2020, shooting death of Demetrius Crawley Jr. in the 500 block of South Main Street in Osceola, according to a Mississippi County probable cause affidavit. The document said Hale was one of four people in a car, and they were waiting for Crawley to leave his residence.
Crawley was shot at by Dennis Davis Jr. and Hale, the affidavit said.
Besides the first-degree murder charge, Hale also faced the following felony counts: Breaking or entering, theft of property and two counts of engaging in contact with a criminal gang.
Hale was out on a $150,000 cash bond. His bond was later raised to $500,000.
According to the plea agreement, Starks was a friend of Crawley.
“That if this matter proceeded to trial, the State would expect witnesses for the Defendant, including the Defendant himself, to testify that the victim acted violently toward the Defendant in prior incidents and further that the victim was out on bond for killing a friend or acquaintance of the Defendant, namely the late Demetrius Crawley,” the agreement said.
This isn’t Starks’ first brush with the law.
On March 3, 2020, Jonesboro police arrested Starks at 206 Sharp St. after being called about a man with a gun. Witnesses said Starks pulled out a pistol and pointed it at the victim. Officers discovered the pistol in Starks’ vehicle, according to a probable cause affidavit.
The gun was loaded and had a spent shell casing, police said.
Starks was given a $25,000 bond on the aggravated assault charge.
He was arrested in September 2020 on misdemeanor and felony failure to appear charges.
Starks entered a guilty plea on Feb. 1 in Circuit Court to a charge of aggravated assault and received 72 months of probation from Judge Cindy Thyer.
According to the probable cause affidavit after the September 2021 shooting, “Officers located a deceased male near the front of the business. “Surveillance footage from the station was reviewed and the victim can be seen arriving there. He then exits his vehicle and enters the store. A short time after a black male, later identified as Starks, arrives at the station in a passenger car,” the affidavit said. “As he begins to enter (the store), he and the victim are seen bumping into one another. Starks then pulls out a handgun and shoots the victim, killing him. Starks is then seen bending down and taking a handgun which fell from the pocket of the victim. Starks can then be seen shooting at a passenger of the victim’s vehicle before running off-camera on foot.”
