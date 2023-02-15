JONESBORO — Laroy Starks, 21, was sentenced Tuesday to at least 15 years of prison without parole after pleading guilty to second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, committing a terroristic act and being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to court documents.

Starks also received a suspended imposition of additional prison time for 25 years, which means he will be under supervision for that period.

