JONESBORO — Two men are being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms in separate cases.

On Friday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Tyler Ott White, 31, of Jonesboro with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams.