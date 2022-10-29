JONESBORO — Two men are being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms in separate cases.
On Friday, District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge Tyler Ott White, 31, of Jonesboro with simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, being a felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a defaced firearm, possession of methamphetamine or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and misdemeanor possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams.
On Wednesday, members of the Street Crimes Unit of the Jonesboro Police Department got a search warrant for White’s residence in the 3600 block of Lexee Drive, according to a probable cause affidavit.
A search of the residence found a loaded 30-30 rifle, a defaced 9 mm handgun, 6.3 grams of meth, 21.5 Xanax pills, two meth pipes, four syringes, two scales, a meth bong and assorted bullets of different calibers, the affidavit states.
Boling set a Nov. 21 court date for White in Craighead County Circuit Court and gave him a $150,000 bond.
In a separate case, Jonesboro police arrested Ray Jermaine Dixon, 38, of the 300 block of East Word Avenue, on Friday morning at the intersection of East Word Avenue and North Fisher Street, according to a police report following a traffic stop.
A search of Dixon’s vehicle turned up a Hi Point 9 mm handgun, 13.75 ounces of marijuana, a marijuana cigarette and three pills of suspected ecstasy.
Dixon is being held awaiting a probable cause hearing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.