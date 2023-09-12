230912-JS-nea-heroes-photo-nz

Highland Drive Baptist Church singers (from left) Rick McKinney, Janna Maxwell and Dana McKinney sing the National Anthem during the NEA First Responder Hero Day on Monday morning at the Judd Hill Farmer’s Market in Jonesboro. The event was hosted by Servpro of Jonesboro in honor of NEA first responders. More photos from this event will be featured in this week’s Sun Sunday Extra.

 Nena Zimmer / The Sun

JONESBORO — Servpro of Jonesboro honored several Northeast Arkansas first responders on Monday morning during their inaugural NEA First Responder Hero Day celebration at the Judd Hill Farmer’s Market in Jonesboro.

Servpro Owner and President Cary Park said this was their first event, however they plan to make it an annual commitment.