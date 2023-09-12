JONESBORO — Servpro of Jonesboro honored several Northeast Arkansas first responders on Monday morning during their inaugural NEA First Responder Hero Day celebration at the Judd Hill Farmer’s Market in Jonesboro.
Servpro Owner and President Cary Park said this was their first event, however they plan to make it an annual commitment.
“I want to thank all of our responders,” Park said. “Your work is important. We need you. We support you day-to-day. You provide essential services to our neighborhoods and citizens and keep us safe. You are appreciated more than you know. Thank you for serving and doing the job that puts others first. Lastly, thank you for being our hero.”
The event included several speakers and presenters, including Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver and Craighead County Judge Marvin Day, along with others.
There were also five NEA First Responder HERO awards presented to five local first responders, including:
Jonesboro Police D.A.R.E. Officer Jamie Seaborn, presented by Jonesboro Police Chief Rick Elliott.
Jonesboro Firefighter Bill Vacco, presented by Jonesboro Police Chief Martin Hamrick.
Craighead County Deputy Cody Ladner, presented by Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd.
Emerson Ambulance Service Paramedic Billy Brown, presented by Emerson Ambulance Service Owner Toby Emerson.
Medic One’s Hurricane Deployment Team, accepted by Medic One Executive Director Chip Mann and presented by Medic One Owner Ryan Kibler.
The son of a veteran firefighter, Servpro Sales and Marketing Manager Mickey Felts coordinated the event.
“This day’s kind of special to me,” Felts said, “I may be one of the few people here that had a hero that I lived with every day, but I didn’t know it.”
He explained that his father had been a Jonesboro Firefighter for 27 years, having started in 1963.
Having lived in Jonesboro his entire life, he said that he has never worried about his safety or feared what could happen thanks to the work of the brave men and women who work as NEA first responders.
He also noted the generosity and helpfulness of their many sponsors.
“Everybody was so generous and it’s due to the jobs that you folks do for us every day that people do care and they do want to let you know that they thank you for your endless hours that you put in,” Felts stated. “This is just a little way to say thank you.”
More on Monday’s event will be found in this week’s Sun Sunday Extra.
