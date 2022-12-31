JONESBORO — Special Judge David Goodson found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with three felonies and a misdemeanor for an incident that occurred on Dec. 8 in Jonesboro.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Craighead County sheriff’s Deputy Alexander Theodore pulled over Jonathan Frederick, 30, on North Patrick Street because of a defective headlight. Theodore could smell the odor of marijuana coming from Frederick’s vehicle. When Theodore asked Frederick to step out of the vehicle, Frederick started the vehicle and started to drive off, nearly striking Theodore in the process, the affidavit states.