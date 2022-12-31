JONESBORO — Special Judge David Goodson found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with three felonies and a misdemeanor for an incident that occurred on Dec. 8 in Jonesboro.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Craighead County sheriff’s Deputy Alexander Theodore pulled over Jonathan Frederick, 30, on North Patrick Street because of a defective headlight. Theodore could smell the odor of marijuana coming from Frederick’s vehicle. When Theodore asked Frederick to step out of the vehicle, Frederick started the vehicle and started to drive off, nearly striking Theodore in the process, the affidavit states.
Frederick then drove over a curb and across some grass and fled the apartment complex.
Goodson charged Frederick with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer, felony fleeing, leaving the scene of an accident with injury or death and running a stop sign.
Goodson set Frederick’s bond at $5,000. His next court date is Feb. 24, 2023, in Craighead County Circuit Court.
In other cases, Goodson found probable cause to charge:
Kristy Fields, 41, of Monette, with criminal conspiracy, felony and misdemeanor probation violation and possession of marijuana; $3,000 total bonds.
Jerry Lee Anderson, 34, of Marked Tree, with third-degree domestic battery against a pregnant woman and leaving the scene of an accident with property damage; $5,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Marvel Lewis, 40, of Jonesboro, with third-degree domestic battery, criminal mischief and interference with emergency communications; $5,000 bond and a no-contact order issued.
Matthew Murphy, 36, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving; released on his own recognizance.
