JONESBORO — Special Judge Mike Smith found probable cause Friday to charge a Jonesboro man with three felonies and two misdemeanors.
Jaheim Fowler, 18, of the 3700 block of Landsbrook Drive, is charged with aggravated assault, residential burglary, breaking and entering of a vehicle, first-degree criminal mischief and theft of $1,000 or less.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Jonesboro police officers met with the victim on Thursday night in the 500 block of Melrose Street who told them she was outside and saw Fowler and a juvenile male enter her residence. She said she followed them inside out of fear for the safety of her children, who were inside the residence.
Once inside, she said Fowler pointed a handgun at her and turned her around and put the gun against her back demanding “everything she had.
About four hours later, there was a report of a vehicle break-in. A witness identified Fowler and the juvenile and they were arrested.
Officers realized the two fit the description of the earlier incident.
Smith set Fowler’s bond at $75,000.
In other cases, Fowler found probable cause to charge:
Cowan Hutson, 36, of Jonesboro, with aggravated assault on a family or household member, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine, residential burglary, violation of a no-contact order, criminal mischief and two failures to appear; $4,000 cash-only bond for the failures to appear and a $25,000 bond for the other offense. Smith ordered Hutson to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Terry Roedel, 44, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and felony failure to appear; $30,000 total bond.
Jessica Haire, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 bond.
Donald Dutton, 49, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia; $12,090 bond.
Aleisha Cunningham, 36, of Jonesboro, with possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams and possession of marijuana; $5,000 bond.
Michael Nichols, 43, of Paragould, with possession of meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, possession of a Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with the purpose to deliver, felony possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana; $25,000 bond.
Terry Hill, 44, of Paragould, with felony and misdemeanor failures to appear; recognizance bond.
Jeremy Young, 33, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 cash-only bond.
Leanna Burt, 21, of Blytheville, with felony failure to appear; $5,000 cash-only bond.
Nicholas Childs, 36, of Jonesboro, with theft greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $5,000 bond.
Jaylen McCollom, 21, of Jonesboro, with theft by receiving of a firearm and possession of marijuana; $25,000 bond.
Morgan Mitchell, 22, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and felony and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia; $5,000 and requirement to wear an ankle monitor if released.
Crystal Vann, 44, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear, second-degree battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting arrest and third-degree domestic assault; $5,000 cash-only bond, $10,500 other total bonds.
