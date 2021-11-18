Craighead
Westside Band Boosters, Inc., Dawn Bessee Drive, 250 County Road 346, Jonesboro filed 11/8/21.
Wallace Septic Services, LLC, Arthur Wallace Jr., 3814 Willow Road, Jonesboro filed 11/8/21.
Zenn Av LLC, Kevin Reynolds, 4205 Clubhouse Drive, Jonesboro filed 11/8/21.
Iq Marketing & Project Management LLC, Alejandro A Lorenzana, 679 County Road 706, Jonesboro filed 11/8/21.
Paint Horse Media, LLC, D Chris Gardner, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro filed 11/8/21.
Vjks Services LLC, Janet Larance Livingston, 2512 Britton Drive, Jonesboro filed 11/8/21.
Legacy Title Of Nea, LLC, Robert Tate, 3670 CR 745, Jonesboro filed 11/9/21.
Cook’s Consulting & Home Inspections LLC, Tiffany Cook, 1387 Sullivan Circle, Jonesboro filed 11/9/21.
Campbell’s Empire, LLC, Daniel Campbell, 1025 Sandino Drive, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.
Albert’s Oak Street, LLC, Arthur Tate, 2110 Denver Drive, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.
Serving Up Properties LLC, Steven Matthews, 165 County Road 436, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.
Tdl Holding Co., LLC, Sandra Carmichael Edwards , 204 E Main, Lake City filed 11/10/21.
Double J Livestock & Hauling LLC, Jerrod Denton, 2311 N. Culberhouse, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.
Dfranks, LLC, Drew M Milner, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.
Holladay Investments LLC, Jarrett Holladay, 3231 E Matthews Ave., Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.
Powderkeg Customizations LLC, Nathaniel Aaron Harpole, 1515 Aggie Road C11, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.
Nxt Degree Logistics Inc, Ida Friar, 710 Elizabeth Lane, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.
Jonesboro Dar, Ruth Ann Jefferies, 2706 Rankin Drive, Jonesboro filed 11/11/21.
The Plug LLC, Amanda Prince, 757 Sadie Lane, Jonesboro filed 11/11/21.
C&A Merten Development, LLC, Chris Merten, 3118 Harrison Hills Drive, Jonesboro filed 11/12/21.
Vision One Publishing LLC, Garrick B Jackson, 1605 Broadmoor Road, Jonesboro filed 11/12/21.
Block Blessers Empire LLC, Joshua Rayshun Thomas, 1604 Brooke Circle, Jonesboro filed 11/12/21.
Crumblife LLC, Mario Stafford, 118 W Allen, Jonesboro filed 11/12/21.
Shoppe 870, LLC, Kayli Jurgenson, 2205 Auburndale Cv, Jonesboro filed 11/12/21.
Crittenden
P-Testing Services, LLC, Stacy Parker, 416 Riversridge Cv, Marion filed 11/8/21.
G-Dad’s Lawn Care & Home Improvement Services, LLC, Vincent Earl Grant, 1606 Colonial Drive, West Memphis filed 11/8/21.
Suemac Farms Trucking LLC, Christy Catt, 5864 State Highway 147 N., Crawfordsville filed 11/8/21.
Cissell Diesel Service LLC, Jeremy Roeder, 50 Block St, Ste D, Marion filed 11/8/21.
Wbs Walker Enterprise LLC, William Walker, 833 Sorrell Circle, Marion filed 11/8/21.
Grant Institute LLC, Ann Grant, 201 Whispering Wind Circle, Marion filed 11/9/21.
Save The Day, LLC, Nyya Marion, 1503 Ashwood Drive, West Memphis filed 11/9/21.
Carden Contracting LLC, Bryce Carlson, 401 Country Club Drive, West Memphis filed 11/10/21.
T Town Transportation LLC, Terrence Townsel, 619 E Woodlawn St., West Memphis filed 11/12/21.
Cross
Carlisle Farms & Transportation LLC, Sam Carlisle, 131 W. Laurel St., Hickory Ridge filed 11/10/21.
Gatlins Moving & Transportation LLC, Brandon Gatlin, 108 Shawnee, Wynne filed 11/10/21.
Greene
J Warbington Partners, LLC, James Warbington, 3015 McDaniel Road, Paragould filed 11/9/21.
Jackson
Lochala Land Company, LLC, Roddy Alan Lochala, 1006 Doyle Circle, Newport filed 11/12/21.
Lochala Rentals, LLC, Roddy Alan Lochala, 1006 Doyle Circle, Newport filed 11/12/21.
Mississippi
Ms Dotty’s Market LLC, James Thomas Moore, 211 West Clinton St., Blytheville filed 11/8/21.
Ark-Mo Crop Insurance, LLC, Vance Austin, 629 Ridgeway Ave., Blytheville filed 11/9/21.
Oscar’s Auto Salvage & Sales, LLC, Jeremy Moore , 3032 E County Road 378, Blytheville filed 11/9/21.
Poinsett
K&W Transport, Inc, Gary Beard, 30048 Hatchicoon Road, Trumann filed 11/8/21.
Randolph
Maynard Anesthesia Company, Casey Glisson, 13502 Highway 115 N., Maynard filed 11/8/21.
Garerin, LLC, R Garry Palmer, 514 N Marr, Pocahontas filed 11/10/21.
Sharp
Je Vacation Properties, LLC, Eileen Walton, 52 Wabash Drive, Cherokee Village filed 11/9/21.
