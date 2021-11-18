Craighead

Westside Band Boosters, Inc., Dawn Bessee Drive, 250 County Road 346, Jonesboro filed 11/8/21.

Wallace Septic Services, LLC, Arthur Wallace Jr., 3814 Willow Road, Jonesboro filed 11/8/21.

Zenn Av LLC, Kevin Reynolds, 4205 Clubhouse Drive, Jonesboro filed 11/8/21.

Iq Marketing & Project Management LLC, Alejandro A Lorenzana, 679 County Road 706, Jonesboro filed 11/8/21.

Paint Horse Media, LLC, D Chris Gardner, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro filed 11/8/21.

Vjks Services LLC, Janet Larance Livingston, 2512 Britton Drive, Jonesboro filed 11/8/21.

Legacy Title Of Nea, LLC, Robert Tate, 3670 CR 745, Jonesboro filed 11/9/21.

Cook’s Consulting & Home Inspections LLC, Tiffany Cook, 1387 Sullivan Circle, Jonesboro filed 11/9/21.

Campbell’s Empire, LLC, Daniel Campbell, 1025 Sandino Drive, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.

Albert’s Oak Street, LLC, Arthur Tate, 2110 Denver Drive, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.

Serving Up Properties LLC, Steven Matthews, 165 County Road 436, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.

Tdl Holding Co., LLC, Sandra Carmichael Edwards , 204 E Main, Lake City filed 11/10/21.

Double J Livestock & Hauling LLC, Jerrod Denton, 2311 N. Culberhouse, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.

Dfranks, LLC, Drew M Milner, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.

Holladay Investments LLC, Jarrett Holladay, 3231 E Matthews Ave., Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.

Powderkeg Customizations LLC, Nathaniel Aaron Harpole, 1515 Aggie Road C11, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.

Nxt Degree Logistics Inc, Ida Friar, 710 Elizabeth Lane, Jonesboro filed 11/10/21.

Jonesboro Dar, Ruth Ann Jefferies, 2706 Rankin Drive, Jonesboro filed 11/11/21.

The Plug LLC, Amanda Prince, 757 Sadie Lane, Jonesboro filed 11/11/21.

C&A Merten Development, LLC, Chris Merten, 3118 Harrison Hills Drive, Jonesboro filed 11/12/21.

Vision One Publishing LLC, Garrick B Jackson, 1605 Broadmoor Road, Jonesboro filed 11/12/21.

Block Blessers Empire LLC, Joshua Rayshun Thomas, 1604 Brooke Circle, Jonesboro filed 11/12/21.

Crumblife LLC, Mario Stafford, 118 W Allen, Jonesboro filed 11/12/21.

Shoppe 870, LLC, Kayli Jurgenson, 2205 Auburndale Cv, Jonesboro filed 11/12/21.

Crittenden

P-Testing Services, LLC, Stacy Parker, 416 Riversridge Cv, Marion filed 11/8/21.

G-Dad’s Lawn Care & Home Improvement Services, LLC, Vincent Earl Grant, 1606 Colonial Drive, West Memphis filed 11/8/21.

Suemac Farms Trucking LLC, Christy Catt, 5864 State Highway 147 N., Crawfordsville filed 11/8/21.

Cissell Diesel Service LLC, Jeremy Roeder, 50 Block St, Ste D, Marion filed 11/8/21.

Wbs Walker Enterprise LLC, William Walker, 833 Sorrell Circle, Marion filed 11/8/21.

Grant Institute LLC, Ann Grant, 201 Whispering Wind Circle, Marion filed 11/9/21.

Save The Day, LLC, Nyya Marion, 1503 Ashwood Drive, West Memphis filed 11/9/21.

Carden Contracting LLC, Bryce Carlson, 401 Country Club Drive, West Memphis filed 11/10/21.

T Town Transportation LLC, Terrence Townsel, 619 E Woodlawn St., West Memphis filed 11/12/21.

Cross

Carlisle Farms & Transportation LLC, Sam Carlisle, 131 W. Laurel St., Hickory Ridge filed 11/10/21.

Gatlins Moving & Transportation LLC, Brandon Gatlin, 108 Shawnee, Wynne filed 11/10/21.

Greene

J Warbington Partners, LLC, James Warbington, 3015 McDaniel Road, Paragould filed 11/9/21.

Jackson

Lochala Land Company, LLC, Roddy Alan Lochala, 1006 Doyle Circle, Newport filed 11/12/21.

Lochala Rentals, LLC, Roddy Alan Lochala, 1006 Doyle Circle, Newport filed 11/12/21.

Mississippi

Ms Dotty’s Market LLC, James Thomas Moore, 211 West Clinton St., Blytheville filed 11/8/21.

Ark-Mo Crop Insurance, LLC, Vance Austin, 629 Ridgeway Ave., Blytheville filed 11/9/21.

Oscar’s Auto Salvage & Sales, LLC, Jeremy Moore , 3032 E County Road 378, Blytheville filed 11/9/21.

Poinsett

K&W Transport, Inc, Gary Beard, 30048 Hatchicoon Road, Trumann filed 11/8/21.

Randolph

Maynard Anesthesia Company, Casey Glisson, 13502 Highway 115 N., Maynard filed 11/8/21.

Garerin, LLC, R Garry Palmer, 514 N Marr, Pocahontas filed 11/10/21.

Sharp

Je Vacation Properties, LLC, Eileen Walton, 52 Wabash Drive, Cherokee Village filed 11/9/21.