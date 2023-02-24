Clay County
B&M Rental Properties LLC, 261 Clay 151, Corning on Feb. 17 by Matthew Conway.
Craighead County
Red Beard Ammo LLC, 2008 Village Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 13 by Travis Fischer.
Zaxon Construction LLC, 515 W. Monroe Ave., Jonesboro on Feb. 13 by Aaron Harris.
God’s House of Praise Christian Ministry, 3529G E. Nettleton Ave., Jonesboro on Feb. 13 by Marlow Anthony Papa.
ERC Investments LLC, 614 Craighead 729, Jonesboro on Feb. 13 by Eric Clark.
Speaking the Truth in Love Ministries, 5917 Megan Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 13 by Stephanie Diane Clark.
ASAP Express LLC, 504 Farm Creek Road, Jonesboro on Feb. 13 by William Jerry Reed III.
Repart LLC, 923 Park Ave., Jonesboro on Feb. 14 by James David Stout.
Briteside Investments LLC, 269 Craighead 148, Bono on Feb. 14 by Larry Rich.
Jamestown Manor Property Owners Association Inc., 5228 Providence Circle, Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by William Gay.
Origin Athletica LLC, 2920 Frie Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by Jose Sanchez.
Elite Parc LLC, 2920 Frie Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by Jose Antonio Sanchez.
Aceletics LLC, 2920 Frie Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 15 by Jose Antonio Sanchez.
TTJD Investments LLC, 3108 Woodsprings Road, Jonesboro on Feb. 17 by Tim Thrasher.
First Presbyterian Church of Jonesboro, Arkansas, First Presbyterian Church, 710 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 17 by Vikki Harrison.
Crittenden County
Kbea91Arts LLC, 309 Stonebrook Loop, Unit A, Marion on Feb. 13 by Kiera Beason.
Brimingham Hospitality LLC, 102 Hill Cove, Marion on Feb. 13 by Ross Brimingham.
Stinger Trucking LLC, 604 Evelyn Road, Marion on Feb. 15 by Tony Barrow.
Workforce Development Board of Eastern Arkansas Inc., 300 Interstate 40 West Service Road, Suite 4, West Memphis on Feb. 16 by Dave Brady.
Highway Legends LLC, 319 Powell St., Marion on Feb. 17 by Eddie Craig.
Don Gage’s Auto Service Center Inc., 1307 Wingate Cove, West Memphis on Feb. 17 by William Smith.
Greene County
Optimum Energy Solutions LLC, 1711 Paragould Plaza, Paragould on Feb. 13 by Stacey McPherson.
The Copper Bit LLC, 2157 Greene 516, Lafe on Feb. 15 by Kera Stovall.
Bayird Properties LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Feb. 15 by Mandi Jernigan.
So Charming Events and Rentals LLC, 4504 Ridgefield Drive, Paragould on Feb. 15 by Sara Lambert.
Bayird Motors LLC, 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on Feb. 15 by Mandi Jernigan.
Lawrence County
Rec-Char LLC, 819 N.W. Fifth St,. Walnut Ridge on Feb. 14 by Rebecca Edwards.
Dalinco West LLC, 539 Arkansas 117, Strawberry on Feb. 15 by Daniel M. Miller.
Dalinco North LLC, 539 Arkansas 117, Strawberry on Feb. 15 by Daniel M. Miller.
Mozark Vista LLC, 539 Arkansas 117, Strawberry on Feb. 15 by Daniel M. Miller.
Safeway Transit LLC, 539 Arkansas 117, Strawberry on Feb. 15 by Daniel M. Miller.
Mississippi County
Delta Valley and Southern Railway Co., 1 Park St., Wilson on Feb. 13 by John Johnson Jr.
Kings Backyard BBQ LLC, 2333 Peabody St., Blytheville on Feb. 13 by Brice Alexander Leaks.
Wilson Realty and Development LLC, 1 Park St., Wilson on Feb. 13 by John Johnson.
Grange at Wilson Gardens Inc., 1 Park St., Wilson on Feb. 13 by Jeff Kmiec.
Timriver Educational Consulting LLC, 127 E. Raleigh Ave., Manila on Feb. 13 by Pamela D. Chipman.
The Cafe Group Inc., 1 Park St., Wilson on Feb. 15 byJohn Johnson.
Randy Johnson Farms Inc, 659 Mississippi 139 South, Etowah on Feb. 15 by Randy Johnson.
Poinsett County
Luxoura LLC, 40698 J Martin Road, Lepanto on Feb. 13 by Muhammad Arshed Baig.
Glen Conner Farms LLC, 500 Pintail Cove, Harrisburg on Feb. 16 by Glen Eaton.
Randolph County
Claire Annes Boutique LLC, 2414 Dalton St., Pocahontas on Feb. 13 by Polly Harris.
Sharp County
Reliable Tow and Recovery Inc., 1212 Arkansas 354, Hardy on Feb. 13 by Daniel Sandefer.
Village Adventures LLC, 4 Zuni Circle, Cherokee Village on Feb. 15 by Eddie Ishmael.
