Clay County
Yount Farms Trucking LLC, 9254 U.S. 62, Piggott on March 3 by Lucas J. Yount.
JTAA Broiler LLC, 1240 Clay 134, Success on March 3 by Mimi Luong Nguyen.
Craighead County
Provost Farms LLC, 2249 Addison Cove, Jonesboro on Feb. 27 by Brett Provost.
SOS Enterprise LLC, 4600 Stillwater Court, Jonesboro on Feb. 27 by Sherman Lewis Pye.
Students That Excel Enrichment Program, 3407 Race St., Suite C, Jonesboro on Feb. 27 by Cynthia Allison.
Dixie Band Camp Inc., 2500 Alexander Drive, Suite D, Jonesboro on Feb. 27 by Robin Nix.
141 Investments Inc., 2300 Manchester Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 28 by Garry L. Tate.
Cyndy LLC, 1201 Princeton Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 28 by Cyndy Shepherd.
Mi Casita LLC, 2109 Paula Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 28 by Maria Rodriguez.
Ed’s Catfish LLC, 4910 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 28 by Ruby McCorkle.
Moat’s Junk Removal LLC, 3509 Beacon St., Jonesboro on March 1 by Michael Dwayne Hale II.
Allen Homes LLC, 2006 Timberridge Drive, Jonesboro on March 1 by Ethan Scott Allen.
Hutson Family Distribution LLC, 4137 Bobcat Meadow Lane, Jonesboro on March 1 by Cliff C. Hutson.
NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, 4800 E. Johnson Ave, Jonesboro on March 1 by Donna Barker.
Envision Production Co., 800 Parkview St., Jonesboro on March 1 by Charles Allen Tinsley.
Community Grant Solutions LLC, 3133 Sistine Chapel Circle, Jonesboro on March 2 by Jennifer Moore.
Bell and Harris Rentals LLC, 713 Mamie Cove, Jonesboro on March 2 by Jonathan A. Harris.
Mathis Family LLC, 1705 Jenna Cove, Jonesboro on March 2 by Nathan Ray Mathis Sr.
Lake City Community Development Corp., 1205 Milo St., Lake City on March 2 by Zachary Morrison.
JKR Construction LLC, 1305 N. Floyd St., Unit 59, Jonesboro on March 2 by Jose Ramos.
Stone Family Holding Co. LLC, 1207 Robin Road, Jonesboro on March 3 by Angela Schmidt.
Crittenden County
D and M Brokerage LLC, 552 Shoppingway Blvd., Suite10, West Memphis on Feb. 27 by Latrice Danielle Prewitt.
Huskey Family Homestead LLC, 504 Arlington Drive, West Memphis on Feb. 27 by Chasiti Nicole True.
All People Fellowship Ministry, 508 Ercole Drive, Marion on Feb. 28 by Sarah Drake Gilmer.
J. West Express LLC, 902 Nicks Cove, Marion on Feb. 28 by Jamal Markell Westbrook.
Leonard and J Trucking LLC, 126 Royal St., Earle on March 1 by Leonard Price.
Broadway Transportation Inc., 699 N. Arrington Drive, West Memphis on March 1 by Deandrea Broadway.
One Girl Inc., 324 Clay St., Marion on March 1 by Nikiki Roberts.
MLB Construction LLC, 203 Rivertrace Drive, Marion on March 2 by Mark Bell.
Superior Detail Wash (All in One) LLC, 148 Anna Lane, West Memphis on March 2 by Anise Dean.
LMM Transportation LLC, 120 Sherwood Cove, Marion on March 2 by Ladarius Macklin.
Venia’s Diner LLC, 824 Sorrell Circle, Marion on March 2 by Tomorrow Shanta Price.
Cross County
White Oaks Ranch LLC, 200 Cross 3690, Wynne on Feb. 27 by Dan Goodspeed.
La Bangaresa LLC, 6A Cross 411, Parkin on Feb. 28 by Jeff James.
Murway LLC, 507 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on Feb. 28 by Denishio Murray.
Quarry Ridge LLC, 207 U.S. 64, Wynne on Feb. 28 by Danny H. Harris Jr.
Will Kill Termite and Pest Control Inc., 101 Falls Blvd., Wynne on March 1 by Jeremy Huey.
K-Reed, LLC, 618 O St., Wynne on March 2 by Kelvin L. Reed.
Greene County
National Cities Corp., 1731 W. Kingshighway, Paragould on March 1 by Martin H. Mathews.
Walker Investments Associates LLC, 250 Greene 414, Marmaduke on March 2 by Johnny Martin Walker.
WRL Farm LLC, 3702 Pruetts Chapel Road, Paragould on March 2 by Carol Roleson.
White Industries Inc., 333 Greene 625, Paragould on March 2 by Jared White.
Jackson County
Bulldog Hot Box LLC, 403 Norma St., Tuckerman on Feb. 27 by Zackory G. Graham.
Lawrence County
Eagan Manufacturing Co. Inc., 602 Eagan Road, Black Rock on Feb. 27 by Jackie R. Eagan.
Boucherie Investments LLC, 202 E Walnut St., Walnut Ridge on March 2 by Robert Bourcherie.
Mississippi County
Wildwood Antiques Inc., 1391 Arkansas 136 South, Osceola on Feb. 27 by Ann Wildy Carpenter.
Hollis Investments Inc., 3001 E. Broadway St., Luxora on March 2 by Marcus Hollis.
Poinsett County
Cook and Associates LLC, 809 W. Main St., Suite A, Trumann on Feb. 27 by John Cook.
Eddie and Annette Wray LLC, 6847 Wray Lane, Trumann on Feb. 27 by James E. Wray Jr.
Ridgeline Concrete LLC, 11359 Arkansas 163, Harrisburg on March 1 by Rendell Beiler.
Randolph County
City Pharmacy Inc., 1725 Meadowlark Lane, Pocahontas on March 2 by Carol Reynolds.
Jolly Rancher Trucking LLC, 3424 Newberry Road, Pocahontas on March 3 by Emily Smith.
Hibbard Farms Trucking LLC, 1869 Whipperwill Drive, Pocahontas on March 3 by Matt Hibbard.
Sharp County
Fuller Family Holdings LLC, 3963 U.S. 167 South, Ash Flat on Feb. 27 by Jason Wayne Fuller.
Appraisal Solutions Inc., 3963 U.S. 167 South, Ash Flat on Feb. 27 by Jason W. Fuller.
JT Fiber LLC, 833 Mill Creek Road, Poughkeepsie on March 3 by James Trimble.
