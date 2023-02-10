Craighead County
Coleman Estates LLC, 1390 Sullivan Circle, Jonesboro on Jan. 30 by Christopher Coleman.
Tower Field Exchange LLC, 1115 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Jan. 30 by G.S. Brant Perkins.
Gibson’s Sign-Mart Inc., 1021 Neill Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 30 by Larry Gibson.
Shop Fixx LLC, 3509 Browning Drive, Jonesboro on Jan. 30 by Kasey Crawford.
GRC Painting LLC, 3307 Parkwood Road, Jonesboro on Jan. 30 by Gary Ray Crain.
Vapor Six 27 LLC, 1415 Craighead 353, Bono on Jan. 31 by Lachelle Meir.
Blue Cloud LLC, 218 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on Jan. 31 by Jerrod Slayton.
Landlords Association of Arkansas, 7114 Arkansas 351, Jonesboro on Feb. 1 by Beth Pasmore.
514 Holdings, 226 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Feb. 1 by Michael Anthony Westmoreland.
GGAC LLC, 5002 Koala Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 1 by Amy Duch.
Hetti Group Limited, 301 W. Washington Ave., Suite 200, Jonesboro on Feb. 1 by Joseph Reese Thrasher.
Sloanem Consulting PLC, 2108 Quarry Cove, Jonesboro on Feb. 1 by Morgan A. Williams.
Hijinx LLC, 3102 Shelby Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 2 by Stacey A. Blaxton II.
Kingdom Builders Global Ministries, 1508 Crepe Myrtle, Jonesboro on Feb. 2 by Cheryl Coleman.
Skinner Hay and Cattle LLC, 1735 Craighead 762, Brookland on Feb. 3 by Brian Skinner.
The Chosen Gem Collection LLC, 2404 Race St., Unit 17103, Jonesboro on Feb. 3 by Vanessa R. Goldsmith.
Poinsett County Agricultural Fair Association, 3504 Michelle Cove, Jonesboro on Feb. 3 by Hayley Elizabeth Skelton.
Crittenden County
Second Chance Initiatives LLC, 101 Windcrest Cove, Marion on Jan. 30 by Sherry Holliman.
Maxine Motor Line LLC, 54 Benton Moore Road, Gilmore on Jan. 30 by Maxine Cobbs.
Saint Paul Lutheran Church at West Memphis, 810 W. Broadway St., West Memphis on Jan. 30 by Dennis Bartels.
Snake Brothers LLC, 110 W. Polk Ave., Suite 205, West Memphis on Jan. 30 by Jack H. Smith, Jr.
Carehut, LLC, 608 N. Missouri St., West Memphis on Jan. 30 by James Foley.
Pearl’s Kitchen LLC, 808 N. 14th St., West Memphis on Jan. 30 by Pearl Ann Wair.
Big Cali’s Promotion LLC, 808 N. 14th St., West Memphis on Jan. 30 by Bradley Lamonte Calloway.
CDM Freight Services LLC, 1800 Missouri St., Suite 7, West Memphis on Jan. 31 by Camelia Henderson.
Greenhaus X Sustainable, LLC, 1800 Missouri St., Suite 7, West Memphis on Jan. 31 by Anastasia El-Kilani.
Milestone Freight LLC, 1012 Arlington Drive, West Memphis on Feb. 2 by Amanda Wren.
Batesville Ventures LLC, 500 West Broadway, West Memphis on Feb. 2 by Manouchehr Malekan.
Daughhetee Enterprises LLC, 3855 Proctor Road, Proctor on Feb. 2 by Dannie Lee Daughhetee.
Kalm Solutions LLC, 2472 Arkansas 77, Marion on Feb. 2 by Kevin Griggs.
Cross County
CB Cattle Co. LLC, 25 Southridge Circle, Wynne on Jan. 30 by Claude E. Brawner IV.
Brawner Counseling LLC, 206 E. Levesque Ave., Wynne on Jan. 30 by Chelsea Brawner.
Greene County
Locust Farms Inc., 1001 W. Court St., Paragould on Jan. 30 by Jimmy Wilson.
Ral-Dal Inc., 1217 W. Court St., Paragould on Feb. 1 by Sherry Clement.
Pineknot Ponies and Barnyard LLC, 1979 Greene 724, Paragould on Feb. 2 by Lisa Kay Hoskins.
Chris Murray Crop Consulting LLC, 125 Joy St., Marmaduke on Feb. 3 by Chris Murray.
Jackson County
Howard Lakeside Retreat LLC, 7 Holmes St., Newport on Jan. 30 by Mary Howard.
T&P Farms Inc., 2301 McLain St., Newport on Feb. 3 by James Reid Holden.
Mississippi County
S & A Oil LLC, 1136 Ward Lane, Blytheville on Jan. 30 by Robert Allen.
Blyview Investments LLC, 3702 S. Division St., Blytheville on Jan. 31 by Nooruddin Jalal.
Chew Own This Steak-Ribs-Seafood LLC, 120 Hunter Lane, Gosnell on Jan. 31 by Leon Elbert Chew.
Randolph County
Copper Fox Farming Collective LLC, 304 Clover Road, Pocahontas on Jan. 30 by Lorissa Marie Fox.
