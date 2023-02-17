Clay County
MTO Properties LLC, 1300 Lockwood Drive, Corning on Feb. 6 by Evan Franklin Luter.
Craighead County
Stephanie C. Tranum, LPE-I, PLLC, 4100 Wetherfield Cove, Jonesboro on Feb. 6 by Stephanie Carole Tranum.
Corrental Properties LLC, 312 Lunsford Ave., Bay on Feb. 6 by Pete Oster.
Signature Title of Arkansas LLC, 2209-A Grant Ave., Jonesboro on Feb. 6 by Kimberly Stem.
SN K9 Dog Training Co. LLC, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 6 by D. Chris Gardner.
The Hong Casual LLC, 1467 Craighead 342, Jonesboro on Feb. 6 by Dai Hong.
Premier Rx Insurance Agency LLC, 101 W. Drew Ave., Monette on Feb. 6 by Michael Thomas McFarlin.
Wag ‘n Tails Consulting LLC, 6243 Alan Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 6 by Charles Kuonen.
Rock Dog LLC, 328 Central Ave., Bay on Feb. 6 by Andrew Fate Oster.
Walker Brothers Land Management Inc., 2229 Sistine Chapel Circle, Jonesboro on Feb. 7 by Phillip Ryan Walker.
Fish Barn of Jonesboro LLC, 4315 E. Johnson Ave., Jonesboro on Feb. 7 by Austin Neff.
The Law Office of Presley Phillips Noel PLLC, 6305 Merrell Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 7 by Presley Phillips.
Forever Bites LLC, 1509 Lamar Place, Jonesboro on Feb. 7 by Flay Reves.
Luxe Aesthetics by Kaitlyn LLC, 4004 Lakeside Cove, Jonesboro on Feb. 7 by Kaitlyn Elizabeth Housley.
King Auction Co. Inc., 420 W. Jefferson Ave., Jonesboro on Feb. 8 by Joel M. King.
JLW Capital LLC, 5233 Prospect Trail, Jonesboro on Feb. 8 by James E. Whitaker.
Ridge Boys Auto Sales LLC, 492 Craighead 480, Jonesboro on Feb. 8 by Matthew C. Barnett.
Jenkins Building Group Inc., 2224 Conrad Drive, Suite A, Jonesboro on Feb. 9 by David Jenkins.
Kennedy Lynn LLC, 1104 Sandino Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 9 by Felicia Johnson.
Tower Field Exchange LLC, 1115 S. Main St., Jonesboro on Feb. 10 by G.S. Brant Perkins.
Thompson Meadows LLC, 1315 W. Huntington Ave., Jonesboro on Feb. 10 by Tamara Thompson.
Mommsen Construction Inc., 5047 Arkansas 158, Lake City on Feb. 10 by Matt H. Mommsen.
New Harvest Family Worship Center Pentecostal Church of God, 203 N. Lynch St., Brookland on Feb. 10 by Mark Huff.
Crittenden County
Marion Trucking LLC, 1 Mary Ann Pike Drive, Suite B, Marion on Feb. 6 by Wei Chen.
Fresh Food Wholesale Inc., 1 Mary Ann Pike Drive, Marion on Feb. 6 by Stanley Chun Lin.
Best Buy Auto Sales of West Memphis LLC, 111 N. 13th St., West Memphis on Feb. 6 by Craig Wilson.
Delta Dispatch LLC, 50 Block St., Marion on Feb. 6 by Jeremy Roeder.
The Post Event Center LLC, 805 Cherry Lane, West Memphis on Feb. 6 by Pamela Upton Capps.
Gregory Instant Favorable Technician LLC, 401 Auburn Ave. Unit 1, West Memphis on Feb. 6 by Demetrius Deshun Gregory.
West Memphis Transload LLC, 1821 Port Road, West Memphis on Feb. 8 by Michael Monsour.
American Material Handling Co. Inc, 540 E. Barton Ave., West Memphis on Feb. 8 by Josh H. Lackie.
True Pick LLC, 2921 Arkansas 77, Marion on Feb. 8 by Chris A. Brooks.
Robinson’s Electrical Repair and Service Co., 183 Shackelford Cove, Marion on Feb. 9 by Doris Robinson.
Marion Chamber of Commerce, 13 Military Road, Marion on Feb. 9 by Trisha Bloodworth.
Get Going Transport Co., 1206 Proctor Road, West Memphis on Feb. 9 by Brandon Darnell Williams.
D&R Land Co. LLC, 3855 Proctor Road, Proctor on Feb. 10 by Dannie Daughhetee.
Eden House Home Care LLC, 120 W. Tyler Ave., West Memphis on Feb. 10 by K. Harris.
Cross County
Small Ruminant Resources LLC, 175-A Cross 324, Cherry Valley on Feb. 6 by David Carwell.
Delta Dump LLC, 440 Cross 637, Wynne on Feb. 7 by Kevin Turner.
Copperas Creek Investments LLC, 159 Murray Ave., Wynne on Feb. 8 by Blake Stricklin.
Griffin’s Lounge and Restaurant LLC, 138 W. Parkin St., Parkin on Feb. 8 by Prongue Griffin.
Greene County
Downdog Studio LLC, 2400 Rebecca Drive, Paragould on Feb. 7 by Kimberly Ayers.
Spirit Business Enterprises LLC, 2310 W. Kingshighway, Paragould on Feb. 7 by Farwa Safdar.
MDR Roofing Inc., 200 Greene 7291, Paragould on Feb. 8 by Michael D. Robertson.
Jackson County
Sides Automotive LLC, 3808 S. Van Dyke Road, Newport on Feb. 7 by Bobby Dean Sides.
Lawrence County
Ironwood Garage LLC, 112 S.W. Oak St., Hoxie on Feb. 9 by Rickey Dale Stowers II.
Mississippi County
Divots Golf Lounge LLC, 301 Walton St., Manila on Feb. 6 by Brock M. Bullard.
Digitalkey LLC, 103 W. Main St., 427, Blytheville on Feb. 7 by Chad Tappe.
Great River Charitable Clinic Inc., 716 Country Club Road, Blytheville on Feb. 7 by Matthew Jones.
Skagway Farms LLC, 4521 Mississippi 535 South, Wilson on Feb. 8 by Lindsay Chandler.
Kamberi Commercial LLC, 5045 Mississippi134 East, Blytheville on Feb. 9 by Xhani Femera.
Puerto Jaivo LLC, 620 W. Canal St., Luxora on Feb. 10 by Diana Olivas.
Poinsett County
Portis and Wallin Farms LLC, 320 Greenwood Ave., Lepanto on Feb. 6 by Ernest B. Portis Jr.
Broadway Nathan St. LLC, 204 Nathan St., Marked Tree on Feb. 8 by Thomas Lee Walker.
Westview Estates LLC, 20642 Arkansas 158, Harrisburg on Feb. 10 by Jimmy L. Wright.
Randolph County
ITS Support Services LLC, 202 W Broadway St., Pocahontas on Feb. 6 by Kimberly Scrogin.
Keen Home Inspections LLC, 229 Pine Ridge Trail, Pocahontas on Feb. 8 by Matthew Cory Barnett.
Sharp County
Jamie & Noah Ark & Saw LLC, 92 Powhatan Drive, Cherokee Village on Feb. 9 by Jamie M. Lee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.