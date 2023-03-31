Clay County
General Baptist Assisted Living Facility, 1200 Gordon Duckworth Drive, Piggott on March 22 by Scott Cole.
General Baptist Nursing Home of Piggott, 1287 W. North St., Piggott on March 22 by Scott Cole.
The Villages of General Baptist Health Care East, 1287 W. North St., Piggott on March 23 by Scott Cole.
Rector Community Museum, 311 S. Fordyce St., Rector on March 23 by Joey Pruett.
Craighead County
Woodlawn Terrace LLC, 2200 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on March 20 by Phillip B. Barr.
Lake Front Apartments LLC, 2200 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on March 20 by Phillip B. Barr.
Barr Creek Investments Inc., 2200 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on March 20 by Phillip B. Barr II.
Golden Grotto Inc, 1717 Stadium Blvd., Jonesboro on March 20 by Larry McIlvoy.
Cedar Creek Investments Inc., 2200 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on March 20 by Phillip B. Barr.
Class 7 Holdings LLC, 401 S. Main St., Jonesboro on March 20 by Charles M. Mooney Jr.
Birminghome LLC, 2700 Woodstock St., Jonesboro on March 21 by Jana Leigh Brandt.
RRS Services LLC, 200 Dunwoody Drive, Jonesboro on March 21 by Dan Fischbacher.
Medic One LLC, 600 S. Main St., Jonesboro on March 21 by Chris A. Averitt.
US Cuba Holdings LLC, 2400 Highland Drive, Suite 3000, Jonesboro on March 21 by Bruce Burrow.
Cache Country Enterprises LLC, 603 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on March 21 by Barry R. Sellers.
Burns Wae Properties and Rentals LLC, 3108 Prairie Drive, Jonesboro on March 21 by Megan Ashley Burns.
Turnrow’s Boutique LLC, 514 W. Washington Ave., Jonesboro on March 22 by Scott Hunter Jr.
Cleanworx Jonesboro LLC, 603 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on March 22 by Barry R. Sellers.
Cleanworx Enterprises LLC, 603 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on March 22 by Barry R. Sellers.
Southland Solar LLC, 782 Arkansas 135, Lake City on March 23 by Len B. Nall.
Dill Conservation Services LLC, 106 Church St., Black Oak on March 24 by Thomas Dill.
Thor LLC, 3282 Craighead 333, Bono on March 24 by Keith Fielder.
LKF LLC, 3282 Craighead 333, Bono on March 24 by Lawrence Fielder.
JJ Brothers LLC, 2303 Stallings Lane, Jonesboro on March 24 by Jorge Gavilanes.
Crittenden County
CWJRDS Properties LLC, 112 N. Missouri St., West Memphis on March 20 by Clinton W. Jayroe.
Milestone Trucking LLC, 1012 Arlington Drive, West Memphis on March 22 by Shawn M. Wren.
Faith Family Fortune LLC, 1206 N. Colonial Drive, West Memphis on March 23 by Kevin Sherrell Smith Jr.
Cross County
Menard Land Co., 10 Cross 601, Wynne on March 23 by Keith Spain.
Graybrooks Farms LLC, 3874 Arkansas 364, Cherry Valley on March 23 by Angela James.
Hamlin Flying Service Inc, 1194 Cross 156, Wynne on March 23 by James H. Hess Jr.
Wynne Apothecary Inc., 500 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on March 23 by Stacy E. Cooper.
Greene County
Fulkerson Properties LLC, 3606 Pruetts Chapel Road, Paragould on March 21 by Andrew Fulkerson.
Capitol Real Estate LLC, 3606 Pruetts Chapel Rd, Paragould on March 21 by Andrew Fulkerson.
Cooper Industries LLC, 5977 Arkansas 135 North, Paragould on March 23 by Jonathan Hill.
Bayco Finance Inc., 202 Linwood Drive, Paragould on March 24 by Mandi Jernigan.
Lawrence County
Amber K. Doty LLC, 425 Eastwood Circle, Walnut Ridge on March 24 by Amber K. Doty.
Mississippi County
Milligan Ridge Missionary Baptist Church, 798 Craighead 49, Manila on March 20 by Bobby L. Barker.
Kimberly the Original Baker LLC, 400 Stemac Drive, Blytheville on March 23 by Kimberly Riggins.
Make It Happen Outreach Inc., 709 S.E. Parkway Drive, Blytheville on March 23 by Cynthia Jackson.
Armorel Planting Co., 4611 Arkansas 137 Spur, Armorel on March 24 by Edward M. Regenold.
M and H Insurance Services LLC, 2690 W Keiser Ave, Osceola on March 24 by Michael Cain.
Hope House Home Healthcare LLC, 601 E. Bard Ave., Osceola on March 24 by Chantel Lewis.
Poinsett County
Southern Land Forming LLC, 30254 W.C. Tucker Road, Trumann on March 22 by Brian Schmidt.
Randolph County
Durabilt Industries LLC, 1708 Airport Road, Pocahontas on March 21 by Edward Anderson.
Ace’s Fixed LLC, 8380 U.S. 67 North, Biggers on March 22 by Todd C. Lee.
Marbern Inc., 2870 U.S. 67 North, Pocahontas on March 24 by Margaret Baltz.
C R T Properties LLC, PO Box 513, Pocahontas on March 24 by Tara Mangold.
Sharp County
Ozark Cycle LLC, 2333 U.S. 62/412, Highland on March 20 by Denis Brendan Cahalane.
Yow Chiropractic Clinic LLC, 121 U.S. 62 West, Ash Flat on March 23 by Ronald S. Yow.
New Star Entertainment, 22 Tonsue Drive, Cherokee Village on March 23 by Robert Brown.
Leites Plumbing and Construction Inc., 19 Keosauqua Drive, Cherokee Village on March 23 by Mark James Leite.
