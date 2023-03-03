Clay County
Quraishi Tax and Accounting LLC, 211 Hospital Drive, Corning on Feb. 22 by Jean Russom.
Serenity Farms LLC, 386 Clay 468, Piggott on Feb. 23 by Jasa Haney-Hollis.
Craighead County
H.A. Bates Hunting Club Inc., 1903 Arrowhead Road, Jonesboro on Feb. 20 by Patrick Lemley.
Jennings Quality Overhead Door LLC, 93 Craighead 7804, Suite 1900, Jonesboro on Feb. 20 by Bobby Jennings.
Terry’s Auto Sales Inc., 401 W. Parker Road, Jonesboro on Feb. 21 by Terry Fowler.
Jackson and Hutson LLC, 4137 Bobcat Meadow Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 22 by Clifton C Hutson.
ECB Partner Assistance Fund Inc., 2929 Browns Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 22 by D. Chris Gardner.
Arkansas State University Real Estate Foundation Inc., 2626 Alumni Blvd., Jonesboro on Feb. 22 by Nicole Frey.
Arkansas State University System Foundation Inc., 2626 Alumni Blvd., Jonesboro on Feb. 22 by Nicole Frey.
BB’s Burger Shack LLC, 4308 Clubhouse Drive, Jonesboro on Feb. 22 by Bradley Hamilton.
Tramble’s Independent Freight Dispatching Services LLC, 4100 Hickory Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 23 by Terrance Tramble.
ASAP Plumbing LLC, 56 Craighead 758, Jonesboro on Feb. 23 by Bradley Wisdom.
Hawks Highway 1 Mini-Storage LLC, 4270 Farmington Cove, Jonesboro on Feb. 23 by Bradley Hawks.
Shocker Motorsports LLC, 5716 Kings Point Lane, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by Steven Wayne Crocker.
Muncrief Concrete LLC, 441 Craighead 428, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by Kristen Muncrief.
Milligan Heating, Air Conditioning and Electrical LLC, 12667 Arkansas 18, Lake City on Feb. 24 by Justin Milligan.
Bowman Management LLC, 499 Craighead 360, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by Derek Bowman.
BKAT LLC, 499 Craighead 360, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by Derek Bowman.
Lindsey B. Consulting LLC, 621 Craighead 360, Jonesboro on Feb. 24 by Lindsey Hawkins Bowman.
Crittenden County
All in One Auto Sales LLC, 1075 N. Seventh St., West Memphis on Feb. 21 by Andrew Clark.
Clark and Sons Investment LLC, 1075 N. Seventh St., West Memphis on Feb. 21 by Andrew Clark.
Bloom Behavioral Health and Wellness PLLC, 729 Robinson Drive, Marion on Feb. 23 by Angel Gates.
Express Taxes LLC, 1052 Barton St., Earle on Feb. 23 by Tomorrow Shanta Price.
Greene County
AB Baby LLC, 4707 St. Margarett Drive, Paragould on Feb. 23 by Alyssa Blakeney.
Alpha Zulu Aviation LLC, P.O. Box 905, Paragould on Feb. 23 by Greg Crews.
Greenhead Lodge LLC, 200 Greene 532, Marmaduke on Feb. 23 by Rocky Sutton.
House of Color Tattoo Co. LLC, 206 Pine Knot Road, Paragould on Feb. 24 by Tyler W. Watkins.
Jackson County
Neal Rentals LLC, 1412 Dill St., Newport on Feb. 21 by Steven Neal.
Norman Young and Sons Inc., 102 Young St., Tuckerman on Feb. 24 by Tommy Young.
Mississippi County
Loyalty Over All LLC, 1009 Putting Green Drive, Blytheville on Feb. 21 by Jarvis Reed Sr.
Mr. Davis Pickles LLC, 906 N. Parkside St., Blytheville on Feb. 22 by Tamaki R. Mathis.
Poinsett County
Ridge Farms Annette Inc., 6847 Wray Lane, Trumann on Feb. 23 by Eddie Wray.
Ridge Farms Eddie Inc., 6847 Wray Lane, Trumann on Feb. 23 by Eddie Wray.
Wray-Ferris Inc., 6847 Wray Lane, Trumann on Feb. 23 by Eddie Wray Sr.
Otter Creek Grains LLC, 6847 Wray Lane, Trumann on Feb. 23 by James E. Wray Jr.
Randolph County
Truly Thrifty LLC, 1910 Rainbow St., Pocahontas on Feb. 22 by Krystle Marie Henderson.
GWTM Farms Inc., 907 Grand St., Pocahontas on Feb. 23 by Timothy Johnson.
