Craighead County
Wolf Lawns LLC, Marcus Wolf, 111 County Road 363, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 6.
All Ready Hooked Logistics LLC, Rodrick Odale Jones Sr., 361 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 6.
Carbev LLC, Kevin Robinson, 6252 Alan Drive, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 6.
Hot Dog Heros, LLC, Marty Joe Landrum, 1303 W. Jefferson, Jonesboro, filed 12/8/21.
The Vue On Belt LLC, Ronald S. Burnett Jr., 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 8.
D. Chris Gardner, PLLC, D Chris Gardner, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 8.
Drew M. Milner, PLLC, Drew M. Milner, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 8.
Gardner Milner, PLLC, D. Chris Gardner, 2915 Browns Lane, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 8.
Panther Island Investments, LLC, James B. Wells, 319 County Road 7598, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 8.
B Legendary Living LLC, Barry Darnell Taylor Jr., 4113 Lynx Lane, A, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 8.
Southern Rooted Coffee Company LLC, Cory B. Moore, 1300 S Church St., Apt. N2, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 9.
Traci Tolbert Perrin Insurance Agency, LLC, Traci Tolbert Perrin, 112 Briarcrest Court, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 9.
Tv Cammy Television LLC, Cameron Lawson, 5529 Timber Creek Lane, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 9.
B&B’s Variety LLC, Bo Woolwine, 4581 Highway 18, Cash, filed Dec. 9.
Primary Medical Clinic, LLC, Erica Jane Jordan, 1007 Windover, Ste. B, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 9.
H2Gl Investments, LLC, Donald L. Parker II, 3000 Browns Lane, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 9.
Ace Assets, LLC, Jay Park, 803 Minitre Drive, Jonesboro, filed Dec. 9.
Crittenden County
Wickless Pleasures Candle Company, LLC, Valentina Smith, 605 N. River Bend Drive, Marion filed Dec. 6.
Fc General Contractors LLC, Danny Jones, 2113 East Jackson, West Memphis, filed Dec. 6.
Abc Scrubs LLC, Shenetra Cannon, 4268 Waverly Road, Proctor, filed Dec. 8.
Priority Rental Properties, LLC, Donald Ray Stone, 808 5th St., Earle filed Dec. 8.
The Venue, LLC, Schorlett Turner, 113 East Broadway, West Memphis, filed Dec. 8.
True Compassion Coordination Inc., Sheena King, 176 Anna Lane, West Memphis, filed Dec. 9.
Footprints Of The Game, LLC, Bart Ziegenhorn, 106 Dover, Ste B, West Memphis, filed Dec. 9.
Mildred Maggies Needlez LLC, Tameka L. White, 505 Par Drive, Apt. 9, Marion, filed Dec. 9.
Partnership Transformation Housing Corp., Joann Brown, 2400 Goodwin Ave., No. 302, West Memphis, filed Dec. 9.
N&A Sure Realty Co, Audrey McCollum, 819 Greenock Way, Marion, filed Dec. 10.
287 E Military Road, LLC, Sara Annell Rogers, 287 Ee Military Road, Marion, filed Dec. 10.
Greene County
Mjp Ventures, LLC, Justin Smith, 1303 Florence St., Paragould, filed Dec. 7.
Larry’s Auto Sales No 2, LLC, Annette Drew, 1910 Purcell Road, Paragould, filed Dec. 7.
Blue Awning Gallery, LLC, John Scherer, 201 N. 14th St., Paragould, filed Dec. 8.
Marco Co., LLC, Mark Rowland, 1611 S 35th St., Paragould, filed Dec. 10.
Jackson County
Allen Trade Service LLC, Anthony Lynn Allen, 2901 Smith Dr, Newport filed 12/7/21.
Khs Paramedical LLC, Katheryn Smith, 3889 Jackson 41 S, Newport filed 12/9/21.
Lawrence County
Thundering Ridge Ranch, LLC, Jay Buller, 2742 Arkansa Highway 115, Smithville, filed Dec. 6.
Mini Stangs Daycare LLC, Gina Renee Chamlies, 113 S.W. Oak St., Hoxie, filed Dec. 9.
Mississippi County
Raw Talent LLC, Randa Gatewood, 602 Calumet, Blytheville, filed Dec. 8.
Xotic Limited Clothing LLC, Zohnique Lane, 1415 S. Elm St., Blytheville, filed Dec. 9.
Cross Lawn Care, LLC, Kimberly Cross, 419 Crestmont Circle, Blytheville, filed Dec. 9.
Razor’z Flava LLC, Stephanie Razor, 1808 Stewart St., Blytheville, filed Dec. 9.
Poinsett County
Srw Properties LLC, Russell Schmidt, 19069 Highway 14 E., Harrisburg, filed Dec. 6.
Randolph County
K C Cleaning Service LLC, Kaleb Isaac Wilson, 1207 Carter St., Pocahontas, filed Dec. 10.
Sharp County
Sea Dogs Rest LLC, Janet Bush, 3560 Hwy 167, Ash Flat, filed Dec. 7.
Reliable Lawn Services LLC, Desiree Krupela, 914 Seminole, Hardy, filed Dec. 8.
