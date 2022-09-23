Craighead County
Southern Caregivers of Jonesboro LLC, 270 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Sept. 12 by Blake Watson.
Southern Caregivers of Jonesboro LLC, 270 Southwest Drive, Jonesboro on Sept. 12 by Blake Watson.
Arise Freight Brokerage Inc., 517 Southwest Drive, Unit 2E, Jonesboro on Sept. 12 by Demaron Bass.
Jamal King’s LLC, 99 James St. Apt. 2, Lake City on Sept. 12 by Jamal Davon King.
Emeryag LLC, 125 Payne St., Caraway on Sept. 12 by Travis Emery.
Doodle Legends LLC, 597 Craighead 793, Brookland on Sept. 12 by Jarik Van Der Walt.
Z&N Handy Pro LLC, 3705 Marchbanks Circle, Jonesboro on Sept. 12 by Zackary Kyle Baskins.
Adan Gonzalez LLC, 432 Silverstone Drive, Jonesboro on Sept. 12 by Adan Gonzalez.
Shady Foak Duck Camp LLC, 640 N. Falls Blvd., Wynne on Sept. 13 by Xylon Hollis.
Leon Brothers and Son Inc., 717 Putting Green Drive, Blytheville on Sept. 12 by Amy Riston.
Leachville One Stop LLC, 5079 Hemlock Ave., Blytheville on Sept. 12 by Marwan-Ahmed Abdo Fadel.
Helados Y Paletas La Michoacana LLC, 319 N. Second St., Blytheville on Sept. 12 by Jose Estrada Camacho.
Creative Customs LLC, 4953 Arkansas 118 North, Tyronza on Sept. 12 by Justin Williams.
Ramblin Motors LLC, 2039 U.S. 67 North, Pocahontas on Sept. 12 by Brock Allen Burgess.
