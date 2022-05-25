JONESBORO — Rep. Jack Ladyman easily won the Republican nomination for the newly redrawn House of Representatives District 32, defeating fellow Jonesboro resident Thomas Elwood, 1,655 (70.88 percent) to 680, according to final unofficial returns.
Ladyman, seeking a fifth two-year term in the House, will face Libertarian candidate Eric I. McGee of Jonesboro in the November general election.
Rep. Frances Cavenaugh of Walnut Ridge also claimed an overwhelming victory in her Republican primary contest against Coty W. Powers, also of Walnut Ridge in District 30, which includes portions of Lawrence, Greene and Craighead counties. Districtwide, Cavenaugh won 69 percent of the vote, 2,529 to 1,136.
Cavenaugh won Lawrence County 847 to 318; Craighead County, 1,217 to 609; and Greene County, 465 to 209.
Cavenaugh, seeking a fourth term, faces Libertarian Cheryl Primm of Craighead County in the general election.
Also in Northeast Arkansas, Greene County Justice of the Peace Jeremy Wooldridge of Marmaduke won the Republican nomination in District 1 with 75.8 percent of the votes.
Incumbent Joe Jett of Success didn’t seek re-election. District 1 includes Clay and portions of Greene and Randolph counties.
Wooldridge, who is also director of Crowley’s Ridge Development Council, won 3,652 votes, while Marmaduke Mayor Steve Dixon received 1,165.
Wooldridge carried Greene County, 1,187 to 530; Clay County, 1,690 to 446; and Randolph County, 775 to 189.
Wooldridge will face Rector Mayor Teresa J. Roofe, a Democrat, in the general election.
In the state Senate, incumbent Blake Johnson of Corning was victorious over attorney Curtis Hitt of Paragould in District 21, with 61.3 percent of the vote, 7,537 to 4,750 districtwide.
The district includes Clay, Greene, Lawrence and Randolph counties.
Hitt won Greene County, 3,434 to 2,870, but Johnson, who has served in the Senate since 2015, easily carried the remaining counties.
Johnson won Clay County, 1,703 to 465; Lawrence County, 881 to 249; and Randolph County, 2,083 to 602.
Johnson will face a challenge from Libertarian candidate Alfred Jefferson Holland III of Greene County in the general election
