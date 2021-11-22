JONESBORO — District Judge David Boling found probable cause to charge a Jonesboro man with several counts, including sexual indecency with a 14-year-old female.
Shaun Joseph Thomas, 20, of 310 W. Thomas Green Road, was also charged with fourth-degree sexual assault, interference with custody/minor taken out of state, possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Boling set Thomas’ bond at $100,000.
In other cases, Boling found probable cause to charge:
Latauna Own, 45, of Jonesboro, with failure to appear; $1,500 bond.
Jennifer Stacy, 41, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of marijuana, obstruction of governmental operations and non-payment of fines; $3,500 bond.
Cynthia Garner, 40, of Paragould, with theft by receiving greater than $5,000 but less than $25,000; $10,000 bond.
Sadie Hoy, 22, of Black Rock, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver, possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia; $1,500 bond.
Adam Hoy, 23, of Black Rock, with possession of meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of Schedule I or II drug not meth or cocaine with purpose to deliver and possession of marijuana with purpose to deliver; $75,000 bond.
Laneshia Williams, 36, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $35,000 bond.
Daniel Jewell, 39, of Memphis, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 10 grams but less than 200 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and public sexual indecency; $75,000 bond.
Thomas Willbanks, 46, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams, tampering with physical evidence and disorderly conduct; $5,000 bond.
Clarence Baker, 46, of Corning, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia; $3,500 bond.
Billy Nelson, 40, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear; $3,000 bond.
Tommy Newman, 45, of Brookland, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $35,000 bond.
Augustus Peters, 34, of Jonesboro, with possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and two failures to appear; $15,000 bond.
William Sparkman, 31, of Jonesboro, with felony failure to appear and obstructing governmental operations; $10,000 bond.
Robert Trammel, 36, of Lake City, with possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams; $1,500 bond.
