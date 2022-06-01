The search for a man wanted in connection with the murder of a woman in Indiana ended on Memorial Day weekend in Paragould.
Tykwan Walker, 31, of Fort Wayne, Ind., was booked into the Greene County jail around 4:05 a.m., May 29, on suspicion of murder-1st degree, possession of fentanyl with purpose to deliver, two counts of possession of a controlled substance (felony), one count of possession of drug paraphernalia (felony), possession of controlled substance (misdemeanor), criminal trespass and obstructing governmental operations.
Fort Wayne police said on their website that Walker was a suspect in the Feb. 14, 2021, murder of Heather Porter Hobbs in the 600 block of Candlelite Circle. Hobbs was found shot to death in her bed, according to media reports.
Paragould police said Wednesday that officers were on patrol on Highway 49 South on May 29 when they saw a vehicle matching the description put out by detectives as being involved in a death investigation.
Officers started following the vehicle to try to identify the driver but had some trouble due to the vehicle being followed by another vehicle, police said.
Both vehicles then pulled into a residence on McDaniel Road and officers did not see anyone get out.
An officer then pulled into a driveway to try to identify the driver, believed to be Walker. The officer noted that he knew the vehicle did not belong at the house.
An officer then walked up to the vehicle Walker was driving. As the officer approached, Walker put the vehicle in reverse and backed into the second vehicle to try to leave, police said.
Authorities said Walker would not turn off the vehicle and did not do so until officers yelled loudly multiple times to do so.
Paragould police noted it then appeared Walker was trying to call someone on a cell phone as officers told him to get out of the vehicle.
Walker would not get out, police said, and an officer ended up breaking the driver side window. The officer then opened the door and removed Walker from the vehicle, police said in a probable cause affidavit.
Officers later found MDMA, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and fentanyl inside the vehicle, police said.
Walker was being held without bond Wednesday in the Greene County Jail.
