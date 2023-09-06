JONESBORO — A crowd gathered inside the Jonesboro Pool and Recreation Center for the ribbon-cutting ceremony of the center’s new interior facilities on Tuesday afternoon.
The ceremony began with a speech by Jonesboro Mayor Harold Copenhaver, followed by the ribbon-cutting and a tour led by Director of Jonesboro Parks and Recreation Danny Kapales.
During his speech, Copenhavor noted that the new facility will benefit the community. He also pointed out the addition of a mural to the property sometime in the near future and the addition of another city pool at Parker Park Community Center by next year.
The renovations to the old YMCA building include many new features such as a community room; an indoor, artificial turf football and soccer field; and a basketball and volleyball court with a rubberized floor that can also be used for soccer and pickleball. Plus, it also provides an upstairs laundry and storage area for the department as well.
The project, which started in 2015 with renovations to the old YMCA gym, is now complete and the indoor facilities will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday and noon to 5 p.m. on Saturdays.
Kapales also said that the indoor fields will provide local teams a place to practice during cold winter months or hot summer days and how it will be a place for the community to come together.
He also noted that fees for the facilities will be posted on the City of Jonesboro website soon.
