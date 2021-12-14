JONESBORO — Police said an infant suffered fractures to his skull, collarbone and four ribs Monday morning
Northeast Arkansas Children’s Advocacy Center on East Nettleton Avenue contacted officer Michael McCanless about the injuries to the infant and said they did not match what the parents said happened.
The incident was reported at 8:13 a.m. Monday on Fairview Drive, according to a police report.
A suspect is listed as a 31-year-old Jonesboro woman. She could be charged with second-degree battery that injures persons over 60 years old or younger than 12 years old, according to the report.
Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro Police Department, said detectives are awaiting further information from the advocacy center.
In other police reports:
A 28-year-old Jonesboro man told police someone entered his unlocked vehicle Monday and stole a .38-caliber Jimenez pistol valued at $200. The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Links Circle.
Alliance Ag Equipment, 2400 Commerce Drive, reported Monday morning that someone stole a vehicle and tools and equipment that were attached to it. The vehicle, a 2019, Ford F-550, and the tools were valued at a total of $110,850.
Dollar General, 106 S. Gee St., reported that 10 baskets filled with items were stolen between Dec. 5-6. The manager suspects an employee of aiding the theft. The value of the baskets is listed at $2,000.
Police arrested Beau Stevens, 42, of 1330 Flint St., on Monday night at his residence after officers served warrants. Stevens is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. He is being held in lieu of a $1,500 bond.
A Jonesboro woman told police she left her purse in a bathroom stall Friday in the 1600 block of Red Wolf Boulevard. She said her wallet contained $3,685 in cash.
A Jonesboro woman told police someone damaged her vehicle’s door handle while breaking in on Saturday in the 1700 block of Irby Street. Stolen were $300 in cash and items valued at $60.
A 55-year-old Jonesboro man reported Sunday afternoon that someone broke into his back door and took items in the 200 block of North Fisher Street. Taken were about $3,000 in cash, $4,000 in gold rings and other items totaling $150.
A 26-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that someone broke into her vehicle Saturday and stole various items in the 4300 block of South Caraway Road. Taken were medications valued at $40, an Apple watch valued at $400 and other items totaling $650.
