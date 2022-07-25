JONESBORO — Local sales tax collections are providing a snapshot of what the overall economy is like. And the business world is taking notice.
Walmart Inc. on Monday lowered its profit outlook for the second quarter and the full year. The Associated Press reported Walmart cited surging inflation on basics like food, which is forcing shoppers to cut back on discretionary items, particularly clothing, that carry higher profit margins.
Craighead County’s 1 percent sales produced $2,322,854 for distribution to county and 10 municipal governments in July, according to county Treasurer Terry McNatt. Jonesboro’s separate 1 percent tax provided the city $2,047,775, according to the city’s finance department.
While that’s a 4.71 percent increase for the county and 4.3 percent rise for the city from a year ago, government reports show prices are rising even more.
On Wednesday, AP reports, most economists expect the Federal Reserve Bank to announce a three-quarter percentage point hike in its short-term rate, a second consecutive hefty increase that it hasn’t otherwise implemented since 1994. It would put the Fed’s benchmark rate in a range of 2.25 percent to 2.5 percent, the highest since 2018.
Fed policymakers are expected to keep hiking until its rate reaches about 3.5 percent, which would be the highest since 2008.
The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the Consumer Price Index in May rose 8.6 percent compared to a year earlier. July’s local sales tax distribution generally reflects retail activity in May.
July distribution of the Craighead County sales tax, with each entity’s percentage share of the money in parentheses and totals for the year:
Jonesboro – (70.6), $1,640,915; $11,456,882.
Craighead County – (16.8), $390,828: $2,032,541
Bay – (1.69), $39,177; $273,533.
Black Oak – (0.21), $4,866; $33,973.
Bono – (2.17), $50,308; $351,248.
Brookland – (3.65), $84,869; $592,557.
Caraway – (1.02), $23,661; $165,199.
Cash – (0.25), $5,847; $40,826.
Egypt – (0.1), $2,360; $16,476.
Lake City – (2.09), $49,574; $339,146.
Monette – (1.35), $31,450; $219,584.
