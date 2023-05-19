JONESBORO — A Trumann man who was incarcerated in the Craighead County Detention Center died Wednesday morning after experiencing a medical emergency, Sheriff Marty Boyd said Thursday.
Timothy Wade Williams, 60, of the 12500 block of Walnut Grove Lane, died after being transported to St. Bernards Medical Center by ambulance, Boyd said.
At 6:50 a.m., detention center employees were notified that Williams was experiencing a medical problem and he was taken to the jail’s medical facility, Boyd said. Williams was conscious at that time, he said.
Boyd said an investigation is ongoing into Williams’ death. The sheriff’s office Criminal Investigation Division is handling it, with Detective Charles Garr leading it.
Williams was arrested by Jonesboro police at about 1:30 a.m. May 12 in the 2600 block of Red Wolf Boulevard, according to a Jonesboro police report, in response to a domestic disturbance. He was arrested on suspicion of five misdemeanors – resisting arrest, public intoxication, obstructing governmental operations, disorderly conduct and third-degree battery.
When officers arrived, they were told by witnesses that Williams was seen beating a 30-year-old woman.
Williams was found by officers outside the store on Red Wolf in his white Ford F-150 truck. Officer Lance McGinnis wrote in his report that Williams refused to get out of the vehicle. After talking with him, Williams started to comply. But when he stepped out of the vehicle he became more aggravated, McGinnis wrote.
When officers attempted to handcuff Williams, he resisted.
After getting Williams handcuffed, emergency medical technicians checked out McGinnis and Williams before Williams was taken to the detention center.
The female victim was arrested on an arrest warrant for non-payment of fines.
