PARAGOULD — A person being taken to a Little Rock hospital for mental health treatment on Thursday tried to escape but was soon re-secured, authorities said.
The Greene County Sheriff’s office said in a Facebook post that two of its transport deputies left the jail with the inmate bound for the Little Rock hospital for treatment around 10:20 a.m. Thursday when the incident happened.
“The inmate was handcuffed and shackled for the trip. When the transport vehicle reached the area of Hoxie, the inmate was able to dislodge a seat headrest from the vehicle and began attempting to break out a window in the transport vehicle in an attempt to escape from the moving vehicle,” the post noted.
Greene County Sheriff Brad Snyder said in the post that deputies immediately headed back toward Hoxie to try to get help from Lawrence County authorities, while trying to stop the inmate from hurting themself or the deputies.
“The transport deputies were able to make it back into Hoxie and received assistance from local law enforcement. Once officers were able to regain control of the inmate and re-secured in a patrol unit, the transport to Little Rock was continued and the inmate was turned over safely to hospital authorities,” the post noted.
Snyder said he wanted to thank Lawrence County deputies, along with Hoxie police, Walnut Ridge police, Black Rock police and the Arkansas State Police for their help with the situation.
The sheriff also said he believes the deputies should be thanked as well.
“Furthermore, I would like to commend my transport deputies for keeping their calm and handling this situation properly so that all parties were able to come out of this situation unscathed,” Snyder said.
