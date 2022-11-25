PARAGOULD — A man is being held in the Greene County jail after authorities say he slugged a detention officer, then slammed the officer’s head into a concrete wall.
Roger Lenderman, 67, of Greene County, was arrested Nov. 22 on suspicion of aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer or employee of a correctional facility in connection with the incident.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Lenderman was under investigation in connection with a Nov. 8 incident.
The officer was attempting to move Lenderman from one cell to another located in booking when the incident happened. Deputies said Lenderman was not being cooperative and refused to listen to officers.
From there, Lenderman punched the officer in the left side of the mouth and continued to fight the officer. The officer’s head was then slammed into the concrete wall, the affidavit noted.
A $10,000 bond was set for Lenderman, who will be arraigned Nov. 28 in circuit court.
