JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman who’s being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $2 million bond told a Jonesboro police investigator Wednesday that she had a handgun stolen from her in April.

Aariyah Smith, 21, of the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue, told Investigator Josh Wiiest that she went to the pool area with a 9 mm Ruger in her waistband when a male came up, grabbed the firearm and fled.