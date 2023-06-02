JONESBORO — A Jonesboro woman who’s being held in the Craighead County Detention Center on a $2 million bond told a Jonesboro police investigator Wednesday that she had a handgun stolen from her in April.
Aariyah Smith, 21, of the 2500 block of East Johnson Avenue, told Investigator Josh Wiiest that she went to the pool area with a 9 mm Ruger in her waistband when a male came up, grabbed the firearm and fled.
She said she purchased the gun from a pawn shop in February. Wiiest talked with an employee who said she had paid $249.99 from the gun.
Smith is in jail on charges of aggravated residential burglary, aggravated assault on a family or household member, first-degree terroristic threatening, third-degree battery, theft of $1,000 or less, interference with an emergency communications device and violating a no-contact order.
In other Jonesboro police reports:
A 35-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday that someone stole her vehicle from the 1600 block of Links Circle. The 2007 Chrysler minivan is valued at $1,500.
A 54-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Wednesday morning that a package containing medications was stolen off her front porch in the 400 block of Garden Manor Drive. The medications are valued at $2,372.45.
Andy’s Storage and Rentals, 4119 Stadium Blvd., reported Wednesday morning that someone entered an unlocked vehicle and stole items. Taken were two floor jacks valued at $150 each.
A 29-year-old Harrisburg woman told Jonesboro police Wednesday night that someone entered her vehicle in the 1700 block of Roleson Lane and stole her $1,200 purse and $600 wallet.
