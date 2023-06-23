JONESBORO — Residents of Jonesboro are being asked for their input on a long-range plan for development of the city’s parks and recreation services, according to a press release issued by the city on Thursday.
The city is seeking input for its Parks and Recreation Master Plan, and all Jonesboro residents are invited to participate.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver said this plan will define the direction, development and delivery of city parks and recreation services over the next 10 years.
“This plan will help ensure that we are reaching the needs of today’s residents while continuing to grow and broaden our parks and recreation services,” the release stated. “This study can show how we assess improvements, resources and priorities for the future while evaluating potential new recreational amenities, programs and services.”
Copenhaver said resident input is crucial to accomplish these goals. An online survey is available to provide that input.
Residents can go online to Jonesboro.org, find the Parks and Recreation page, and click on the link “Parks and Recreation Master Plan.”
“You will find a link to the survey and an interactive map that will allow you to pinpoint the amenities you want in our existing parks,” the release states.
