JONESBORO — High school students from across Northeast Arkansas are picking up their pencils and brushes to hit the Nov. 30 submission deadline for the seventh annual Inspired exhibition at the Bradbury Art Museum.
Students from across five counties and 10 schools visited the Bradbury Art Museum, both in-person and virtually, back in October for an interactive tour of the LEGENDS exhibition.
Samantha Mitchell, Educator for BAM, said LEGENDS is an exploration of contemporary storytelling from frame to experience, which features comic and contemporary art from popular artists and legends of their contemporary culture.
“This is the first year that we have opened up the exhibition virtually, too,” said Haley Voges, education coordinator for BAM. “But with COVID-19 we had to figure something out so all students could have the chance to participate if they wanted.”
She added that the virtual exhibition was viewed through a link that was sent to the participating schools only with the artists’ permission.
The students were then encouraged to draw inspiration from the artwork seen during their visit and to create a work of their own using the medium of their choice.
Along with the artwork, each submission requires a written statement clarifying the concept of the work they created.
Submissions for Inspired are due by Nov. 30.
The juror this year will be Peter Kuper, the artist behind the Spy vs. Spy series. He will select the artwork based on both written and visual submissions.
Students will be notified by 5 p.m. on Dec. 3 if their works are accepted and all artwork will be due at the Bradbury by 5 p.m. on Dec. 15.
Awards will be announced during the opening reception of the exhibition on Jan. 13.
“This entire program, including tours and submissions, is free of charge.” said Mitchell.
For more information about Inspired or the LEGENDS exhibit, contact the Bradbury Art Museum at 870-972-3765 or visitBAM@astate.edu.
The LEGENDS exhibit will run through Dec. 8 and admission is free. LEGENDS artists include Sarah Anderson, Gustav Carlson, Joo Young Choi, Michelle Czajkowski, Neil Emmanuel, Sean Fitzgibbon, Peter Kuper, Chad Maupin, Mythic Times, Josh Neufeld, Trina Robbins, Eric Shanower and Kevin Snipes.
