JONESBORO — The seventh annual Inspired Exhibition opening brought the highest attendance numbers for the Bradbury Art Museum since the pandemic began with 220 people attending the reception.
Thursday night’s opening reception was a big success for the museum, which is located on the campus of Arkansas State University in Jonesboro.
“We are really pleased with the turnout,” BAM Education Coordinator Haley Voges said Thursday night.
A total of 17 students were chosen to received awards this year, out of the 51 students who had artworks on display from nine different schools.
This year’s juror was legendary artist Peter Kuper, whose work can be seen in The New Yorker, The Nation and Mad Magazine.
Kuper had previously stated that he a hard time choosing which pieces to include and honor with so many pieces that were worthy of distinction out of the nearly 150 submissions.
Students had found their inspiration in response to BAM’s “Legends” exhibition last fall, after which they created artwork and wrote artist statements about how they were influenced by the works on display at that time.
“It is a fantastic show,” Samantha Mitchell, educator for BAM, said Thursday night, “We are very happy with the turnout.”
Vivian Morgan, 10th-grader from Harrisburg High School, won Best in Show with her sculpture entitled “Collectively Scattered.”
“I was super surprised,” Morgan said on Thursday night, laughing that she had yelped with joy when she walked in and saw her piece and that she had won. She noted that no one knew who won until they walked in.
Awards are displayed on the tags next to the honored works and winners include:
Best in Show
1st Place
Vivian Morgan – “Collectively Scattered,” inspired by the artwork of Peter VandenBerge and Michelle Czajkowski. Media: plaster gauze, acrylic paint, and fish net. Harrisburg High School, 10th grade.
2nd Place
Devin Hutchison – “Twelve Labors and Twelve Feats,” inspired the artwork of by Peter Kuper. Media: graphite and Prismacolor. Harrisburg High School, 9th grade.
3rd Place
Alex Sanchez – “In Loving Memory, Bernardo Rodriguez,” inspired by the artwork of Michelle Czajkowski. Media: acrylic. Cedar Ridge High School, 11th grade.
Purchase Award
Brian Holmes – “Kings of Duality,” inspired by the artwork of Michelle Czajkowski. Media: digital. Academies at Jonesboro High School, 12th grade.
A-State Department of Art + Design Purchase Award
Jegs Antonio – “Imagine,” inspired by the artwork of JooYoung Choi and Michelle Czajkowski. Media: marker. Valley View High School, 11th grade.
Juror’s Merit Awards
Molly Bates – “You Tell Me,” inspired by the artwork of Jenny Ollikainen. Media: fabric, beads, felt, acrylic paint, glass ornaments, concrete, PVC pipe. Harrisburg High School, 12th grade.
Chandly Bradley – “Haphephobia,” inspired by the artwork of Peter Kuper. Media: paper, pencil, graphite. Bay High School, 12th grade.
Madison Brand – “Transformation,” inspired by the artwork of Jenny Ollikainen. Media: cardboard, turf, fake grass, acrylic paint, clay, wooden mannequin, face mold, tissue paper, construction paper, hot glue. Bay High School, 12th grade.
Ashley Brinkley – “Wild Thoughts,” inspired by the artwork of Kevin Snipes. Media: soft oil pastel Cedar Ridge High School, 12th grade.
Lance Collins – “Mr. Bones,” inspired by the artwork of Gustav Carlson. Media: acrylic paint. Harrisburg High School, 11th grade.
Kaylee Correa – “Transgression,” inspired by the artwork of Peter Kuper. Media: wood, acrylic paint, foil. Harrisburg High School, 11th grade.
Nadia Farmer – “Urgent Care,” inspired by the artwork of JooYoung Choi. Media: found object, wire, acrylic paint, cardboard, lights, clay. Harrisburg High School, 10th grade.
Maggie Hogue – “Self Reflection,” inspired by the artwork of Michelle Czajkowski. Media: mixed. Harrisburg High School, 10th grade.
Gracey James – “Losing Your Reflection,” inspired by the artwork of Eric Shanower. Media: Nikon D3500 DSLR camera, Lightroom, Photoshop. Valley View High School, 11th grade.
Anh Nguyen – “Irali,” inspired by the artwork of Peter Kuper. Media: sharpie. Valley View High School, 12th grade.
Cassidy Powers – “Persona,” inspired by the artwork of Peter Kuper. Media: sculpture; clay people, foam beads, glass, cardboard, acrylic paint. Bay High School, 12th grade.
Lillian Wilson – “Sonja,” inspired by the artwork of Michelle Czajkowski and Peter Kuper. Media: Prismacolor pencils and graphite. Harrisburg High School, 11th grade.
The Inspired Exhibition continues through Wednesday, Feb. 2. Admission is free, and museum hours are Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 5 p.m.
