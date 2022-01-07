JONESBORO — Talented high school students from across the region worked hard to impress the judge with their unique works of art for the seventh annual Inspired Exhibition.

Bradbury Art Museum’s doors will open Thursday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. for the opening reception of the exhibition.

Each fall, local area high school students are invited to participate in an interactive tour of Bradbury Art Museum.

The students then create artwork and write artist statements that are influenced by the works on view at that time, followed by an honored juror making selections to be exhibited in the annual “Inspired” exhibition.

Students found their inspiration in response to the “Legends” exhibition, which included works by the legendary artist and this year’s juror Peter Kuper. Kuper’s work can be seen in The New Yorker, The Nation, and Mad Magazine.

“With nearly 150 submissions this year, the juror had an especially difficult task selecting only a third of those works for exhibition,” BAM Education Coordinator Haley Voges said.

“It is important to us that we continue offering this program annually,” she added. “Although current circumstances require many schools to participate virtually. Regardless, the students’ passion for the project never disappoints and is evident within the artwork and artist statements on display in the exhibition.”

Peter has lectured extensively throughout the world, has taught comics and illustration courses at Parsons and The School of Visual Arts, as well as Harvard University’s first class dedicated to graphic novels. He is the 2020-21 Jean Strouse Fellow at The New York Public Library’s Cullman Center.

“The problem I encountered was the quantity of really top-notch work,” Kuper said. “Choosing what to include and award was confounding since there were more choices than the terms of selection allow. The three top choices and the merit awards were a further quandary since there were so many fine pieces that were worthy of that distinction.”

Several awards will be given and will be displayed on tags next to the honored works.

Included in the exhibition are 51 students from nine schools:

Annie Camp Jr. High:

Erin Bryan, 9th

Sakkaora Hampton, 9th

Kaylee McCullough, 9th

DaJah Vincent, 9th

Bay High School

Gabriella Hillis, 10th

Addison Staggs, 10th

Hannah Pierce, 11th

Lily Blalock, 12th

Chandly Bradley, 12th

Madison Brand, 12th

Jade Dougherty, 12th

Maggie Long, 12th

Cassidy Powers, 12th

Brookland High School

Anna Galbraith, 12th

Cedar Ridge High School

Alex Sanchez, 11th

Ashley Brinkley, 12th

Lauren Klindworth, 12th

Harrisburg High School

Maria Guzman, 9th

Devin Hutchison, 9th

Nadia Farmer, 10th

Maggie Hogue, 10th

Vivian Morgan, 10th

Natalie Smith, 10th

Sadey Bowen, 11th

Lance Collins, 11th

Kaylee Correa, 11th

Kaley Wake, 11th

Lillian Wilson, 11th

Molly Bates, 12th

Emily Holland, 12th

Nala Wallace, 12th

Jonesboro High School

James Taylor, 11th

Brian Holmes, 12th

Anny Victoriano, 12th

Nettleton High School

Gwen Oliver, 10th

Le’Marion Burgess, 11th

Alysee Carter, 11th

David Hughes, 12th

Piggott High School

Lexi Rigdon, 10th

Valley View High School

Lauren Box, 10th

Laura Amorim, 11th

Jegs Antonio, 11th

Courtney Brickey, 11th

Margaret Gao, 11th

Gracey James, 11th

Josiah Kuizin, 11th

Sydney Woodard, 11th

Kaylee Brown, 12th

Molly Findley, 12th

Anh Nguyen, 12th

Brianna Webster-Serpico, 12th

Admission to the museum is free. The exhibition will continue through Feb. 2. For additional information about the exhibition, visit BradburyArtMuseum.org or contact the museum at 870-972-3765. The Bradbury Art Museum is located at 201 Olympic Drive in the Fowler Center on the campus of Arkansas State University.

