JONESBORO — Talented high school students from across the region worked hard to impress the judge with their unique works of art for the seventh annual Inspired Exhibition.
Bradbury Art Museum’s doors will open Thursday, Jan. 13, at 5 p.m. for the opening reception of the exhibition.
Each fall, local area high school students are invited to participate in an interactive tour of Bradbury Art Museum.
The students then create artwork and write artist statements that are influenced by the works on view at that time, followed by an honored juror making selections to be exhibited in the annual “Inspired” exhibition.
Students found their inspiration in response to the “Legends” exhibition, which included works by the legendary artist and this year’s juror Peter Kuper. Kuper’s work can be seen in The New Yorker, The Nation, and Mad Magazine.
“With nearly 150 submissions this year, the juror had an especially difficult task selecting only a third of those works for exhibition,” BAM Education Coordinator Haley Voges said.
“It is important to us that we continue offering this program annually,” she added. “Although current circumstances require many schools to participate virtually. Regardless, the students’ passion for the project never disappoints and is evident within the artwork and artist statements on display in the exhibition.”
Peter has lectured extensively throughout the world, has taught comics and illustration courses at Parsons and The School of Visual Arts, as well as Harvard University’s first class dedicated to graphic novels. He is the 2020-21 Jean Strouse Fellow at The New York Public Library’s Cullman Center.
“The problem I encountered was the quantity of really top-notch work,” Kuper said. “Choosing what to include and award was confounding since there were more choices than the terms of selection allow. The three top choices and the merit awards were a further quandary since there were so many fine pieces that were worthy of that distinction.”
Several awards will be given and will be displayed on tags next to the honored works.
Included in the exhibition are 51 students from nine schools:
Annie Camp Jr. High:
Erin Bryan, 9th
Sakkaora Hampton, 9th
Kaylee McCullough, 9th
DaJah Vincent, 9th
Bay High School
Gabriella Hillis, 10th
Addison Staggs, 10th
Hannah Pierce, 11th
Lily Blalock, 12th
Chandly Bradley, 12th
Madison Brand, 12th
Jade Dougherty, 12th
Maggie Long, 12th
Cassidy Powers, 12th
Brookland High School
Anna Galbraith, 12th
Cedar Ridge High School
Alex Sanchez, 11th
Ashley Brinkley, 12th
Lauren Klindworth, 12th
Harrisburg High School
Maria Guzman, 9th
Devin Hutchison, 9th
Nadia Farmer, 10th
Maggie Hogue, 10th
Vivian Morgan, 10th
Natalie Smith, 10th
Sadey Bowen, 11th
Lance Collins, 11th
Kaylee Correa, 11th
Kaley Wake, 11th
Lillian Wilson, 11th
Molly Bates, 12th
Emily Holland, 12th
Nala Wallace, 12th
Jonesboro High School
James Taylor, 11th
Brian Holmes, 12th
Anny Victoriano, 12th
Nettleton High School
Gwen Oliver, 10th
Le’Marion Burgess, 11th
Alysee Carter, 11th
David Hughes, 12th
Piggott High School
Lexi Rigdon, 10th
Valley View High School
Lauren Box, 10th
Laura Amorim, 11th
Jegs Antonio, 11th
Courtney Brickey, 11th
Margaret Gao, 11th
Gracey James, 11th
Josiah Kuizin, 11th
Sydney Woodard, 11th
Kaylee Brown, 12th
Molly Findley, 12th
Anh Nguyen, 12th
Brianna Webster-Serpico, 12th
Admission to the museum is free. The exhibition will continue through Feb. 2. For additional information about the exhibition, visit BradburyArtMuseum.org or contact the museum at 870-972-3765. The Bradbury Art Museum is located at 201 Olympic Drive in the Fowler Center on the campus of Arkansas State University.
