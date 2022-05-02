JONESBORO — Deputy Clerk Kasey Travis is up for the interim circuit clerk position which will be discussed tonight at the special Public Service Committee meeting of the Craighead County Quorum Court at 5:30 p.m. in the basement of the Craighead County Annex at 511 Union in Jonesboro.
The Public Service Committee meeting will discuss a resolution declaring a vacancy in the office of the circuit clerk and then a resolution declaring the appointment of a successor to fill vacancy in the office.
The resolutions, which will be discussed and voted on during tonight’s meeting will go before the full quorum court next Monday.
Craighead County Judge Marvin Day said on Monday evening that though they had a few other applicants, Travis had been the only one qualified to take the position so far.
“The other candidates didn’t meet the criteria needed to qualify for the position,” said Day, noting that the position is only being filled for six or seven months, which might be the reason for the limited number of applicants.
Soon to be former Craighead County Circuit Clerk Candace Edwards announced her resignation at last Monday’s quorum court meeting, which will become effective on Friday.
So it is now the quorum court’s obligation to declare that a vacancy has occurred, as authorized by Amendment 55 of the Constitution of the State of Arkansas and Arkansas Code 14-14-1309.
Then they will declare the successor who fill the vacancy by appointment, as authorized by Amendment 55 of the Constitution of the State of Arkansas and Arkansas Code 14-14-1310.
The interim candidate appointed to succeed Edwards will hold the position of circuit clerk and will be authorized to serve in that capacity until the expiration of the term on December 31, 2022.
The current candidates who are running to fill the position of Circuit Clerk in January are Republican candidates Andrew Stricklin and David Vaughn, who will face-off during the preferential primary election on May 24, and Democrat Deborah S. Johnson, who will face the chosen Republican candidate on Nov. 8 during the general election.
