JONESBORO — Arkansas State University is beginning to see a rise in the number of international students as they are now more willing to travel outside their countries.
Even with the pandemic still a very real issue around the world, Director of the A-State International Program Mallory Yarbrough said Wednesday that the numbers are starting to go back up.
In 2016, A-State had more then 920 international students on campus. However, by 2019 the number had dropped to below 600.
As for whether the sudden drop had anything to do with the presidential administration at the time, Yarbrough declined to comment.
“COVID-19 hit our numbers hard in 2020,” Yarbrough said. “We saw our numbers drop another 150 to 450 international students enrolled at A-State and our student abroad programs had to be canceled due to the pandemic.”
This year has seen the largest class in the last five or six years, said Yarbrough, with 230 new international students enrolled in the fall, taking the numbers back up to more than 620.
“2022 looks even better as long as the new variant doesn’t cause any issues,” Yarbrough added.
Student abroad programs may also start back in 2022, Yarbrough said, as several trips have been planned for next year.
“We will be watching the virus closely, along with Department of State travel advisory warnings, and it will depend on the numbers at the time.” she said. “Our main focus has to be on the safety of all of our students.”
Yarbrough said if any students would like to study abroad, they should meet with a study abroad advisor to see what trips are available, what they need to do to prepare for the trip and how it will coincide with their degree plan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.