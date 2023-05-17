TRUMANN — A Trumann man was shot and killed early Monday morning after he illegally entered a residence with a firearm, according to Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman
At about 4:35 a.m. Monday, officers with the Trumann Police Department were called to the 500 block of Whitlatch about a shooting that had occurred. Upon arrival they discovered the body of a man, according to a news release from Redman.
Further investigation revealed that Earl Wayne Dorris II, 28, of Trumann, had unlawfully entered the home with a firearm, intending to harm the residents. Dorris was shot by a resident and died at the scene.
According to officials, this is an isolated incident and Dorris was known by the residents. The investigation continues, and no arrests have been made nor have charges been filed, Redman said.
In July 2022, Dorris pleaded guilty to breaking or entering in Crittenden County and was given four years of probation.
In May 2022, Dorris pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of methamphetamine or cocaine with the purpose to deliver and felony possession of drug paraphernalia and was sentenced to three years in prison and a 23-year suspended sentence.
