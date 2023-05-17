TRUMANN — A Trumann man was shot and killed early Monday morning after he illegally entered a residence with a firearm, according to Trumann Police Chief Jonathan Redman

At about 4:35 a.m. Monday, officers with the Trumann Police Department were called to the 500 block of Whitlatch about a shooting that had occurred. Upon arrival they discovered the body of a man, according to a news release from Redman.