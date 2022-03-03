JONESBORO — Jonesboro police arrested Jeremy Jackson, 27, of the 1000 block of West Moultrie, Blytheville, at 11:44 p.m. Wednesday after a woman reported that he kicked in the front door of her home in the 300 block of Wildwood Point.
The 35-year-old victim told officers that Jackson was armed with a handgun.
Police recovered a .40-caliber Glock handgun.
Jackson is being held on suspicion of residential burglary, second-degree terroristic threatening, first-degree criminal mischief and third-degree assault on a family or household member.
In other JPD reports:
Police arrested Shauna Foster, 40, of the 3000 block of Apache Drive, and Charles Lawrence, 40, of the 2500 block of Glenn Place, at 11:45 p.m. Wednesday in Foster’s hotel room. They are being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Police arrested Quincy Phillip Thompson, 47, at his hotel room in the 3000 block of South Caraway Road at 3 a.m. Thursday. Thompson is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams.
A 39-year-old Jonesboro man reported that someone entered his unlocked vehicle Thursday morning and stole a firearm and a wallet in the 800 block of Brownwood Circle. The firearm, a black Springfield XDM, is valued at $1,200.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man told police that someone went into his vehicle Thursday morning and stole a firearm in the 3000 block of Oakridge Drive. The Glock 9 mm gun is valued at $600.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that a package was stolen from her porch at about 5:13 p.m. Wednesday in the 900 block of North Patrick Street. The package contained an Apple Watch valued at $110.
Police arrested Jammie Glynn Thomas, 66, of the 100 block of Craighead Road 113, at about 6:40 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop in the 300 block of North Floyd Street. Thomas is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a suspended license, expired vehicle license, fictitious tags and no proof of insurance.
Nice Pak, 1 Nicepak Drive, reported at 4 p.m. Wednesday that someone stole a company credit card and made purchases with it. The amount of the purchases were not released.
Police arrested Marcus Shane Boyster, 56, of the 2700 block of Fred Street, at 1:45 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop at the intersection of East Johnson Avenue and Paragould Drive. Boyster is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine less than 2 grams and possession of a Schedule IV or V drug less than 28 grams.
Police arrested James Seymore, 42, of the 3100 block of Mead Drive, at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday at his residence. Seymore is being held on suspicion of possession of meth or cocaine greater than 2 grams but less than 10 grams and felony possession of drug paraphernalia.
