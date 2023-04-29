JONESBORO — As planting season has begun, Northeast Arkansas residents should beware what they plant as some species can take over your yard or garden.
Branon Ralph Thiesse, Craighead County Extension agent and staff chair, advised on Monday to beware of invasive plants because they can be aggressive and hard to eliminate.
Thiesse said that there are several different types of invasive plants here in Northeast Arkansas.
“There are many types of invasive species that we don’t even realize,” he said, noting that some herbs such as mint can be very aggressive and even take over a garden.
He also noted several invasive flowering plants and vines including morning glories, orange trumpet creepers, honeysuckles, Carolina jasmine and some ivies; as well as many trees and shrubs including Bradford pear, mimosa, wisteria and certain varieties of bamboo.
According to USDA Forest Service’s (Southern Region) website, non-native invasive plants are everywhere, and threaten the sustainability of forest ecosystems; regionally, nationally and globally.
The federal definition of a non-native invasive plant is a species not native to the ecosystem under consideration, and its introduction causes or is likely to cause economic or environmental harm.
Non-native invasive plants, exotic plants, and weeds are terms often used interchangeably, but there are differences between them.
Exotic plants are non-native species introduced to a new area by humans and, unlike non-native invasive species, these plants cause little to no economic or environmental damage, and do not out-compete or displace native vegetation; while weeds are undesirable plants, native or non-native, invading a given area, such as a lawn or garden.
A good example of a weed is the common dandelion, a non-native species common throughout the United States, however this invasive weed can also be eaten and some people even put them in salads.
According the University of Arkansas website, some invasive plants have been brought to Arkansas accidentally, which causes a myriad of problems with a cost $35 billion in damages and treatment each year.
For example, silktrees or mimosa trees, which were introduced from Asia in 1745, are invasive small legume trees reaching 30-50 feet tall that reproduce by abundant seeds and root sprouts.
Some other invasive plants in Arkansas include english ivy, running monkey grass, large leaf vinca, wisteria (Chinese), Chinese privet, Japanese honeysuckle, tall fescue, non-native lespedeza, Chinese tallow tree and cogongrass.
Poison ivy is not only invasive, but it is found in every county in Arkansas and in almost all states. The plant, which can literally be a pain, is being readily spread by birds so it is common in flower beds and the woods.
There are also several plants that should be used with caution as they can become invasive in some landscape situations such as nandina (heavenly bamboo), garlic chives, devil’s walking stick, artemesia, trumpet creeper, obedient plant, sweet autumn clematis, Mexican hydrangea, Queen Ann’s lace, wintercreeper euonymus, chameleon plant and cypress vine.
Some invasive plants reduce the productivity of crop fields, some harm livestock and others degrade the Arkansas wildlands, such as the Chinese privet, which was introduced in the 1900s from China and Europe. This shade-tolerant plant spreads quickly and replaces native underbrush in Arkansas forests.
Although many brambles such as blackberries are not considered invasive due to their edible properties, they should still be planted with caution as not all are native and some can be invasive such as the Himalayan blackberry.
According to Invasive.org, the Himalayan blackberry is a perennial shrub that is native to Eurasia, which has stems that can grow to 15 feet before arching and trail the ground for up to 40 feet.
Although they have been most invasive in the Pacific Northwest and California, some have been reported in Arkansas as well.
In a post on the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service Facebook page, rehabbing pasture land is a challenge and dewberry and blackberry are among the most difficult weeds to control.
It also stated that May and June are the optimal months to treat these thorny brambles while the plants are actively growing, however cutting is not recommended during that growing year and a follow-up treatment the next year is recommended to control any escapes.
Keep in mind that many blackberries are native crops to many areas of the United States and there are several Arkansas varieties that have been shown to be adapted statewide.
Theisse said invasive plants can be found both in the wild and at the local garden center, noting that many retailers sell invasive plants such as Bradford pear and mimosa trees.
One way to tell what you are buying is to read the plant labels, he continued, noting that plant tags can tell you lots of things about the plant.
“Make sure you read the labels for growth habits,” Theisse said. “That will give you the plant’s growth habits, how big it grows and where to plant them. This can help prevent future problems.”
He suggests avoiding planting trees and tall plants close to power lines and to be careful of plants with deep roots near foundations and septic systems.
Plus, he said that getting rid of invasive plants can be tough, with cane being some of the hardest.
Although weed killers might work to get rid of some undesired plants, they can also kill the plants you want to keep, he warned.
“Honestly, hand removal is the safest way to get rid of invasive plants,” Theisse said, adding the importance of removing as much of the below-ground parts as possible, as some plants have the ability to regenerate from well below soil level.
For more information about invasive plants, contact the Craighead County Extension Office.
