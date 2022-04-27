The Arkansas State Police are investigating a pursuit in Paragould Monday and its connection to a man sought by authorities after a body was found in Fulton County earlier this month.
Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks said authorities had been searching for Rodney Trammell, 31, of Paragould. Trammell was a suspect in the murder of Larry Galloway of Paragould.
Authorities believe Trammell shot and killed Galloway on Greene 609 Road. From there, it is believed Trammell loaded Galloway’s body in the back of a truck and dumped the body in the Spring River in Fulton County, sometime around April 14.
Galloway’s body was found five days later, Franks said.
Authorities got word April 22 from the crime lab that Galloway had been shot to death. Three days later, deputies found out that Trammell had been located in the Paragould area.
Franks said authorities found out Trammell was armed and dangerous. Deputies had a house staked out as Paragould police SWAT and the Greene County SRT team were getting ready.
As the team started to gather, Franks said Trammell left and Arkansas State Police attempted to make a traffic stop. However, Trammell fled.
The pursuit went through the east side of Paragould along Highway 412, then went west into Paragould.
Franks said the pursuit ended up near the Aldi’s and Bayird car lot, where a deputy ended up striking Trammell’s vehicle. The vehicle hit a nearby light pole and turned upside down.
As officers approached the vehicle, Franks said they could see Trammell pulling a weapon and shooting himself.
Arkansas State Police spokesman Bill Sadler confirmed that his agency is also investigating both aspects of the case.
“Arkansas State Police is involved in investigations related to the Fulton County homicide that occurred last week, as well as yesterday’s pursuit and suspect death in Paragould,” Sadler said.
The investigation into the case is ongoing and Franks said he anticipates the case being finished by the end of the week.
