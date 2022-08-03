JONESBORO — The Arkansas State Police has opened a criminal investigation into the death of Jonesboro police Officer Vincent Parks, according to Bill Sadler, public information officer for the ASP.
“There is an active criminal investigation underway into the circumstances leading up to the death of Jonesboro Police Officer Vincent Parks,” Sadler said in an email Wednesday.
“Upon the completion of the investigation or possible subsequent prosecutorial review or adjudication, the investigation will be considered a public record that can be released under the provisions of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act,” he added.
The investigation is into conflicting statements initially released by the camp’s staff.
Parks, 38, died July 17 soon after reporting to a police training academy at Camp Robinson in North Little Rock. He was among a group of five Jonesboro Police Department recruits to enter a 13 weeks long academy session where they and other recruits from across the state were to receive basic law enforcement training.
Parks began at the Jonesboro Police Department on June 15. He and the other Jonesboro officers had completed in-house training at JPD prior to going to the Central Arkansas Law Enforcement Training Academy at Camp Robinson
Police Chief Rick Elliott said Wednesday that the other four recruits, along with five other new recruits, will begin training on Aug. 22 at Black River Technical College’s police training academy.
Elliott said because of statements given by the Camp Robinson academy staff that an investigation is warranted.
“The family (of Vincent Parks) deserves answers,” he said. “And our department deserves answers.”
Elliott said Department of Public Safety Director Jami Cook, whom he met with on July 17, was given bad information.
“I met with Director Cook that day,” he said. “I asked Cook to do an investigation.
“During this time some information she was given was incorrect.”
Parks had reported to the academy at 1 p.m., and the staff reported that he exhibited symptoms of medical distress before an initial exercise regimen began about 1:30 p.m.
However, Elliott said the recruits were immediately engaged in physical activity upon arriving at the camp. He said the recruits didn’t even get to change out of their clothing or unload their vehicles after they arrived.
“Sadler received inappropriate information from the academy,” Elliott said of the initial news release from the state police.
He said the investigation would look at that day’s heat index and other factors which could have contributed to Parks’ death.
“At what point did he begin feeling ill?” Elliott said.
He said he’s still awaiting a report from the state Medical Examiner’s Office on the cause of Parks’ death.
