JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department is continuing its investigations into two murders, according to Capt. Jim Chambers, head of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.
At about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Jonesboro police were notified of a shooting in the 1700 block of Irby Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male. CID was called in to begin their investigation.
The victim is identified as Larry D. Jones, 43, of the 1700 block of Irby Street, according to a Jonesboro police report.
A vehicle at the scene, a Chevrolet HHR, was reported to have bullet holes to the rear and passenger side of the vehicle.
“Officers have interviewed several people and are still working on any leads. Again, we are needing the public’s help with information leading to an arrest in this homicide,” according to Sally Smith, public information specialist with the Jonesboro police.
The slaying marks the eighth murder of the year in Jonesboro and the fourth since August.
On Sept. 10, 19-year-old Derrick Leonard Jr., of Blytheville, died as a result of a gunshot wound suffered at The Links apartment complex.
At about 8 p.m. that night, dispatch was notified of a male laying in the roadway near the 1100 building of The Links. Once officers arrived, they discovered the victim suffering from a gunshot wound with no one else around. He was treated on scene and transported to an area hospital where he later died during surgery.
Chambers said Friday that investigators are still following leads in both cases.
He said each case has a lead investigator being assisted by two or three others.
