JONESBORO — The Jonesboro Police Department is continuing its investigations into two murders, according to Capt. Jim Chambers, head of the department’s Criminal Investigation Division.

At about 9:35 p.m. Monday, Oct. 3, Jonesboro police were notified of a shooting in the 1700 block of Irby Street. When officers arrived, they discovered a deceased male. CID was called in to begin their investigation.