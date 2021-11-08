JONESBORO — The manager of Verizon, 2212 Red Wolf Blvd., told Jonesboro police on Saturday an irate 73-year-old male customer pulled a knife on one of his employees and then left the store.
In other JPD reports:
A 32-year-old woman reported Saturday afternoon that someone fired several gunshot in the 900 block of French Street. Witnesses said a gold Pontiac Grand Am was seen leaving the scene. Police found two .40-caliber shell casings at the scene.
A 50-year-old Lake City woman told police someone broke into her vehicle Saturday in the 2200 block of West Parker Road. Stolen were a $200 wallet and its contents, valued at $45. Damage to the vehicle was listed at $200.
A 36-year-old Jonesboro woman reported Sunday that her residence was broken into in the 200 block of North Fisher Street. The victim said $3,600 in cash was taken.
A 52-year-old Jonesboro man said his residence was broken into Saturday morning in the 3600 block of Lakewood Drive. Damages amounting to $1,700 were done. A flashlight valued at $250 and $300 in cash were taken.
A 41-year-old Brookland woman told police Sunday that her 21-year-old son struck her and threatened to kill the family in the 400 block of Third Street.
A 48-year-old Jonesboro woman reported to police on Sunday that someone broke into her residence in the 3300 block of Meador Road. Two 65-inch televisions, valued at $2,000, were stolen. A 55-inch television, valued at $450, was found broken in the back yard.
A 30-year-old Jonesboro woman told police Sunday at three unauthorized withdrawals were made from her cash app on her debit card. The total amount stolen is $2,700.
A 58-year-old man reported Sunday that someone walked through an entrance gate Sunday at stole his 2015 Chevrolet Silverado from the 2900 block of Washington Avenue. The truck is valued at $25,000.
Police arrested Gary Hayward, 49, of 3107 Kingsbury St., on Saturday morning after a woman reported someone stole her 2019 Dodge Charger. Police recovered the vehicle. Hayward is being held on suspicion of theft of a vehicle less than $25,000 but more than $5,000, violation of a no-contact order and no proof of liability insurance.
Employees of Casey’s General Store, 2920 S. Caraway Road, told police someone stole a box containing 25 cartons of cigarettes Saturday night. The value was listed at $1,500.
