JONESBORO — A residential burglary netted thieves a big haul Tuesday.
The victim told police that someone had entered his residence in the 5300 block of Reed Drive and “taken everything of value from their home,” according to a Jonesboro police report.
Taken were $30,000 in cash and jewelry and clothing with a total value of $23,800.
In other police reports:
A 25-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her residence was burglarized Tuesday in the 100 block of Rogers Street. Stolen were video games and equipment valued at $1,370, a .22-caliber pistol valued at $200 and ammunition valued at $60.
A 40-year-old Jonesboro man told police early Wednesday that his residence in the 5300 block of Cordova Cove was burglarized. Stolen were $300 in cash and a $1,200 gun safe.
A 34-year-old Jonesboro woman reported that her brother choked her and threatened to kill her early Wednesday on North Rogers Street. If arrested, the suspect could face charges of aggravated assault on a family or household member and first-degree terroristic threatening.
Thieves broke into the old General Electric plant, 101 S. Gee St., early Tuesday and stole copper, scrap metal and tools, according to a police report. Total value of items take is listed at $920.
A 43-year-old Jonesboro woman told police someone she knows stole jewelry from her purse Tuesday in the 1200 block of Rosemond Avenue. She placed a value of $2,540 for the items taken.
A 41-year-old Jonesboro man said a suspect pointed a gun at him and threatened him Tuesday in the 1800 block of South Caraway Road. The suspect is described as a 37-year-old white male, 5-foot, 9-inches tall and weighing 225 pounds.
Arkansas State Police reported that Danny R. Seaton, 65, of Burdette, was killed at 8:15 a.m. Tuesday in a traffic accident on Arkansas 120 in Mississippi County. Seaton’s vehicle left the roadway while traveling westbound on Arkansas 120 and struck a utility pole.
