A Jackson County man faces two counts of murder and arson charges after his arrest this week, according to Arkansas State Police.
Steven Ray Hollaway, 64, of Beedeville was arrested by authorities after an investigation by ASP and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities went to a home on Highway 37 on July 29 after getting a call about a fire. Firefighters were able to put out the blaze and found the bodies of Kathy Hollaway, 60, and Keith Dewayne Woolbright, 43, at the house.
The investigation into the murders is continuing, authorities have said.
