NEWPORT — A Bradford man pleaded guilty Monday to one count of first-degree sexual assault and one count of second-degree sexual assault and was sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to 3rd Judicial District Prosecuting Attorney C. Ryan Cooper.
Jackson County Circuit Judge Ron Ratton imposed the sentence.
Matthew Ryan Gilmore, 22, admitted to assaulting two girls, ages 4 and 5, in June 2020 at a home on Jackson Road 6.
According to a probable cause affidavit, Gilmore admitted to Lt. Travis Engler of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office to digitally penetrating the 5-year-old. Gilmore admitted to “violating her.”
When a forensic interview occurred at the White River Safety Center, the victim told authorities that there were more sexual acts performed on her and her 4-year-old sister that were recorded on a black phone.
Gilmore’s phone was recovered from his grandmother.
The victims’ mother, in an affidavit, said she was satisfied with Gilmore’s sentencing.
In a press release, Cooper said, “The case, a combined effort by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Crimes Against Children Division of the Arkansas State Police, was presented by Sexual Assault Prosecutor John Pettie.
“Words on a page cannot do justice to the bravery embodied by those victimized by these crimes. Today, what you see is a monster sent to prison.”
In a separate case, on Tuesday, Ratton sentenced Heather Brannon, 35, of Newport, to 35 years in prison after pleading guilty to endangering the welfare of a minor, Cooper said in a news release. She pleaded no contest to permitting the abuse of a minor.
The case began with an investigation into sexual abuse committed by the defendant’s husband, Thomas Brannon, and led to evidence of her complicity in the crimes. Thomas Brannon has been charged with multiple counts of rape as well as charges relating to child pornography and is scheduled for trial Nov. 2.
The evidence was collected by the Arkansas State Police and the Newport Police Department and was presented to the court, Pettie said.
Pettie expressed his appreciation for the continued hard work of the agencies that compiled the case that allowed the defendant to be brought to justice.
