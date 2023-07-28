NEWPORT — A murder trial for a Jackson County man ended in a hung jury Wednesday.
Williams M. Johnson Jr. was charged with first-degree murder and felony tampering with physical evidence in the March 2019 murder of Phillip Wayne Pratt, 56, who was shot to death in a field near his home. Then-Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas said Pratt was shot four times – three times in the head and once in the chest.
According to sources, the jury deadlocked 6-6 on the first-degree murder charge and 11-1 in favor of conviction on a charge of manslaughter.
According to a probable cause affidavit in the case, an inmate in the White County Detention Center told a detective in the sheriff’s office there that he witnessed at a Searcy residence Johnson admitting to killing Pratt.
“While there, Bill Johnson came in and was saying that he and Phillip Pratt had a dispute over a 9 mm pistol that Pratt had sold Johnson,” the affidavit stated. “Bill Johnson stated that he went to meet with Phillip Pratt. Johnson stated that he thought about when Pratt had killed Kyle Epperson’s dad and when he set Devon Story on fire, and that he did not want to have to look over his shoulder all the time. He stated that he figured that Phillip Pratt did not need to be around anymore so he, Bill Johnson, shot Pratt in the head three times and once in the chest. (The inmate) also stated that Johnson was overheard stating that it was funny that Pratt was shot with his own gun.”
Pratt was convicted in February 2016 of second-degree murder and sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to court documents.
At the Pratt murder scene, investigators found a partially smoked marijuana cigarette. It was sent to the State Crime Lab for DNA analysis. The cigarette showed two different DNA samples, one of Pratt and another of an unknown person.
In December 2019, during an interview with Johnson, Johnson said he had last seen Pratt on the Friday before he was reported missing.
Upon completion of the interview, Lucas got two oral swabs from Johnson, which the Crime Lab confirmed was the second DNA found on the marijuana cigarette.
Attorney Zach Morrison, who represented Johnson along with attorneys Chris Jester and James Gift, said Thursday that the case was one of self-defense.
“This is a classic case of self-defense,” he said, “where one had to make a split-second decision to save his own life and take the life of another.”
Morrison cited Pratt’s history of violence with the second-degree murder conviction and a pending case where Pratt was alleged to have tried to set Story on fire.
Morrison said all of the acts of violence were put before the jury to “show he (Pratt) was the initial aggressor.”
“We hope the state will take a long look at this before they try to walk this to a jury trial again,” he said.
Johnson had his bond set originally at $500,000, but it was reduced by a circuit judge to $150,000. He was free on bond when his case went to trial, Morrison said.
Third Judicial Prosecutor Devon Holder represented the state, along with his deputy prosecutor, Colbie Harrson.
Circuit Judge Adam Weeks presided over the trial.
