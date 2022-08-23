The Jackson County Quorum Court is scheduled to meet today at 6 p.m. to declare a vacancy in the office of county sheriff.
Jackson County Sheriff David Lucas has announced his resignation from office and retirement effective Aug. 31.
The Quorum Court will meet in the main courtroom of the Jackson County Courthouse. Under Arkansas law, the Quorum Court is authorized to fill the vacancy for the unexpired term by appointment.
David Lucas, who did not seek re-election this year, was first elected in 2005. He began his most recent term on Jan. 1, 2018. His current term ends on Dec. 31, 2022.
Russell Brinsfield won the Republican primary election for sheriff in May. He has no opposition on the November ballot.
